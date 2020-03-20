Latest findings in Apple's iOS 14 code reportedly suggest that the tech giant is working on Apple Maps and CarPlay improvements. The company is working on adding the ability to furbish more information about its retail stores in Apple Maps. The app will integrate functionality to show hardware repair availability, or Genius Bar availability at Apple Stores. The company is also working on the ability to let users set custom wallpapers on CarPlay. iOS 14 will be officially detailed at Apple's annual developer conference WWDC, which is still a couple of months away.

9to5Mac did some code digging to discover that Apple looks to offer more refined details about Apple Retail Stores within Apple Maps. The app looks to show store specific details like availability of hardware repair, availability of Genius Bar services at each Apple Store, and even let users know which store offers same screen and battery repairs, while which store doesn't. This will enable Apple users to make an informed decision before heading to the retail store. Furthermore, Apple Maps will also integrate a functionality wherein it will show whether stores offer trade-in for credit or not. Specific services are available at few Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASP) only, and the company will look to separate these stores with a verification badge on Apple Maps.

The report says that Apple Maps on iOS 14 will also highlight movie theatres with IMAX sessions, places that have discount for children, places that have couple seating, and private rooms. As mentioned, the code suggests that CarPlay will get the ability to set custom wallpapers for the first time. These wallpapers will also switch from light and dark versions automatically.

Past reports suggest that iOS 14 may get a redesigned multitasking experience for iPhone users. There's also rumoured to be a new fitness app with guided videos, improved messages app, OCR function for Apple Pencil.