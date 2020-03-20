Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements

iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements

Apple is reportedly working on the ability to let users set custom wallpapers on CarPlay.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 March 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements

Apple Maps to offer important information about Apple retail stores

Highlights
  • iOS 14 code hints Maps will highlight movie theatres with IMAX sessions
  • Apple Maps will show Genius Bar services availability at each Apple Stor
  • Apple users can make an informed decision before heading to retail store

Latest findings in Apple's iOS 14 code reportedly suggest that the tech giant is working on Apple Maps and CarPlay improvements. The company is working on adding the ability to furbish more information about its retail stores in Apple Maps. The app will integrate functionality to show hardware repair availability, or Genius Bar availability at Apple Stores. The company is also working on the ability to let users set custom wallpapers on CarPlay. iOS 14 will be officially detailed at Apple's annual developer conference WWDC, which is still a couple of months away.

9to5Mac did some code digging to discover that Apple looks to offer more refined details about Apple Retail Stores within Apple Maps. The app looks to show store specific details like availability of hardware repair, availability of Genius Bar services at each Apple Store, and even let users know which store offers same screen and battery repairs, while which store doesn't. This will enable Apple users to make an informed decision before heading to the retail store. Furthermore, Apple Maps will also integrate a functionality wherein it will show whether stores offer trade-in for credit or not. Specific services are available at few Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASP) only, and the company will look to separate these stores with a verification badge on Apple Maps.

The report says that Apple Maps on iOS 14 will also highlight movie theatres with IMAX sessions, places that have discount for children, places that have couple seating, and private rooms. As mentioned, the code suggests that CarPlay will get the ability to set custom wallpapers for the first time. These wallpapers will also switch from light and dark versions automatically.

Past reports suggest that iOS 14 may get a redesigned multitasking experience for iPhone users. There's also rumoured to be a new fitness app with guided videos, improved messages app, OCR function for Apple Pencil.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 14, Apple, Apple Retail Stores, Apple MAps, CarPlay
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Phones Set to Launch on March 26 in India, Specifications Teased
Redmi K30 Pro Teasers Reveal Dual OIS and HDR10+ Display, Pricing Tipped by Online Listing

Related Stories

iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Has Been Delayed Due to the Coronavirus
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  6. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  7. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  8. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Facebook Redesign Now Rolling Out: What's New and How to Get It
  10. HMD Connect Global Data SIM Card Will Keep You Connected in 120 Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S6 5G Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Confirms
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Teasers Reveal Dual OIS and HDR10+ Display, Pricing Tipped by Online Listing
  3. iOS 14 Code Suggests Apple Store Integration in Maps, CarPlay Improvements
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Phones Set to Launch on March 26 in India, Specifications Teased
  5. Disney+ India Launch Date Pulled, Hotstar Says, as Coronavirus Pandemic Pushes 2020 IPL
  6. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  7. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Get James Bond 007-Branded Special Edition Kevlar Case
  8. Microsoft Teams Hits 44 Million Users, Gaining 12 Million in a Week Thanks to Coronavirus
  9. Facebook Desktop Redesign Rolling Out to Users Worldwide; Dark Mode, Centralised Tabs and More
  10. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 With 2 Years of Guaranteed Android Version Updates Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.