Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally

Apple Maps is displaying COVID-19 travel guidance for more than 300 airports, including five in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2021 19:05 IST
Apple Maps Starts Showing COVID-19 Airport Travel Guidance of Various Airports Globally

Apple Maps users can leverage the update to look at major COVID-19 related requirements at airports

Highlights
  • Apple Maps has started showing COVID-19 travel guidance for airports
  • Airports Council International (ACI) is offering the data to Apple Maps
  • Apple Maps is already showing COVID-19 vaccination sites in the US

Apple Maps has started showing COVID-19 airport travel guidance to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to let them easily access local airport health requirements including face coverings, health tests, or screenings, and quarantine guidelines. The data has been sourced from the Airports Council International (ACI) for major airports across the globe, including key ones in India. Users simply need to search for an airport in Apple Maps to look at its COVID-19 travel guidance and local health requirements.

Using the data from the ACI, Apple Maps is displaying COVID-19 travel guidance for more than 300 airports worldwide. These include Kempegowda International Airport (Bengaluru), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad), and Chandigarh International Airport (Chandigarh).

Apple Maps show whether the listed airports have certain travel guidance with respect to COVID-19, such as mask requirements, health screenings, and quarantine guidelines. You can check this guidance on the airport place card by searching a particular airport on the Apple Maps app.

“Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, in a statement. “This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity.”

The ACI has also made the airport guidance data available through an API that developers can integrate within their apps. The list of all participating airports is available through the ACI's Check & Fly tool.

Earlier this month, Apple Maps started showing COVID-19 vaccination centres in the US. Apple also added to its mapping app various testing locations and COVID-19 related information on the place cards of over 4,400 retailers globally.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Maps, COVID 19, Coronavirus, Apple, Airports Council International, ACI
Jagmeet Singh
