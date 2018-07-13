Apple Maps, the Cupertino giant's native navigation mobile app, is rolling out traffic information to six new countries this week. Available now in more than 70 countries across the globe, traffic data on Apple Maps has been made available for six new countries - namely, Brunei, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Philippines, and Vietnam. The app currently offers real-time traffic details in India.

The iOS Feature Availability page on Apple's website, first spotted by MacRumors, has been updated to fit in these six new countries under the Traffic subhead. This comes in the wake of the tech giant's decision to rebuild its Apple Maps app "from ground up". In Apple's announcement late last month, it also stated that Amsterdam-based TomTom will continue to be a data provider for its navigation app. The rollout will begin this Fall with new maps of Northern California.

For the Indian market, in terms of functionality, Apple Maps offers standard usage, satellite access, traffic details, and CarPlay. However, it is yet to offer features such as directions, turn-by-turn navigation, and lane guidance in the country.

Back in May this year, Apple had announced that it would be using drones or aerial vehicles to help gather information and hopefully improve its Apple Maps service. This development come right after the US Transportation Department approved drone licensing for 10 corporations, including Apple in the US.

To recall, Google Maps added support for traffic alerts on Android and iOS back in April 2016. This feature is available for users when navigation is turned on for a specific route.

