NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Maps Adds Traffic Information for 6 New Countries, Takes Total to Over 70

Apple Maps Adds Traffic Information for 6 New Countries, Takes Total to Over 70

 
, 13 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Maps Adds Traffic Information for 6 New Countries, Takes Total to Over 70

Highlights

  • The new countries include Brunei, Kenya, etc
  • India already has the feature
  • Apple Maps is currently in process of being built up from the ground

Apple Maps, the Cupertino giant's native navigation mobile app, is rolling out traffic information to six new countries this week. Available now in more than 70 countries across the globe, traffic data on Apple Maps has been made available for six new countries - namely, Brunei, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Philippines, and Vietnam. The app currently offers real-time traffic details in India.

The iOS Feature Availability page on Apple's website, first spotted by MacRumors, has been updated to fit in these six new countries under the Traffic subhead. This comes in the wake of the tech giant's decision to rebuild its Apple Maps app "from ground up". In Apple's announcement late last month, it also stated that Amsterdam-based TomTom will continue to be a data provider for its navigation app. The rollout will begin this Fall with new maps of Northern California.

For the Indian market, in terms of functionality, Apple Maps offers standard usage, satellite access, traffic details, and CarPlay. However, it is yet to offer features such as directions, turn-by-turn navigation, and lane guidance in the country.

Back in May this year, Apple had announced that it would be using drones or aerial vehicles to help gather information and hopefully improve its Apple Maps service. This development come right after the US Transportation Department approved drone licensing for 10 corporations, including Apple in the US.

To recall, Google Maps added support for traffic alerts on Android and iOS back in April 2016. This feature is available for users when navigation is turned on for a specific route.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Maps, Apple
Instagram Introduces Adaptive Icons Support, Public In-App Verification Form
Samsung Galaxy On6
Apple Maps Adds Traffic Information for 6 New Countries, Takes Total to Over 70
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spotted Online Ahead of July 24 Launch
  2. Oppo A3s With Display Notch, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 8, and More Deals Previewed
  4. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  5. Here's Everything You Should Know About Xiaomi Mi A2
  6. Moment - Pro Camera App Offers DSLR-Like Controls on Android and iOS
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6+ Leaked, Said to Launch as Galaxy On6+ in India
  8. TicWatch Pro Smartwatch With 30-Day Battery Life Goes on Sale
  9. Flipkart Sale Begins July 16: Check Out the Top Offers and Deals
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today on Flipkart and Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.