Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Warns Mac Users About Impending End of Support for 32-Bit Apps

Apple Warns Mac Users About Impending End of Support for 32-Bit Apps

 
, 13 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Warns Mac Users About Impending End of Support for 32-Bit Apps

Highlights

  • Apple warning Mac users that 32-bit apps will stop working
  • One-time alert box pops up when you open a 32-bit app
  • Alert reveals the app is 'not optimised', but will keep working

Apple has started to inform macOS users that support for 32-bit apps will be stopped soon. Mac users running macOS 10.13.4 High Sierra will receive a one-time alert when they open a 32-bit app. The Cupertino giant has not informed exactly when support for 32-bit apps on macOS will cease. It had warned developers about the change at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, where it noted that High Sierra would be the last version to support 32-bit apps "without compromise." As of now, the alert says that the app is not optimised for a Mac, but the app will continue to work.

The transition to 64-bit hardware and software technology for Mac was started by Apple over 10 years ago, the company said in its support page. It is said to be working with developers to help them transition their apps to 64-bit. It says that the technologies that "define today's Mac experience," for instance, Metal graphics acceleration, work only with 64-bit apps. "To ensure that the apps you purchase are as advanced as the Mac you run them on, all future Mac software will eventually be required to be 64-bit," Apple noted.

To check if an app is 32-bit or 64-bit, go to About This Mac in the Apple menu. Click on the System Report button. Here, from the system report, scroll down to Software, then select Applications. Once you select the individual application, you will see a field titled 64-bit (Intel). If it says Yes, it means the app is 64-bit and a No indicates 32-bit.

Apple says if you have any 32-bit apps, you should check with the software developer to see if a 64-bit version is available.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Mac, MacOS, Apps
Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Unveiled With Data Block Feature for Students to Avoid Distractions
Google Unveils AI System That Can Isolate an Individual Voice in a Crowd
Best AC deals
Apple Warns Mac Users About Impending End of Support for 32-Bit Apps
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
IPL Merchandise Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack With 2GB Data Per Day, 28-Day Validity Launched
  2. OnePlus 6 Display Notch, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Shown in Leaked Cases
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro Pre-Orders Open for the First Time at 12pm Today
  4. Thomson Launches 3 Smart TV Models in India, Starting Rs. 13,490
  5. Moto G6 Play Hands-On Images Leak, Renders for Moto G6 Family Surface
  6. Orkut Creator Wants His New Social Network to Be a 'Positive' Influence
  7. Airtel Giving 30GB Free Data to Users Upgrading to 4G Smartphones
  8. Xiaomi 'Comet', 'Sirius' Phones to Run on New Snapdragon 710 SoC: Report
  9. OnePlus 6 Design Revealed in Official Teaser Comparing It With OnePlus 5T
  10. RIL to Buy 73 Percent Stake in AI-Based EduTech Firm Embibe
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.