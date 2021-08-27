Apple has announced late on Thursday in the US that iOS developers will now be able to advertise alternative payment options to the App Store, which will make it easier for them to promote alternative pricing, minus the Apple cut. Until now, developers had to pay a share of all revenue generated on the App Store to Apple, which they often called the 'Apple tax'. In the midst of a protracted legal battle, Apple has decided to instead settle the case, and this includes both new concessions, and a new fund to assist qualifying developers in the US.

In its statement, Apple wrote that pending court approval, it will resolve a class-action suit from US developers. It wrote: “From the beginning, the App Store has been an economic miracle; it is the safest and most trusted place for users to get apps, and an incredible business opportunity for developers to innovate, thrive, and grow,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow who oversees the App Store. “We would like to thank the developers who worked with us to reach these agreements in support of the goals of the App Store and to the benefit of all of our users.”

Based on the statement so far, it looks like Apple has made a number of concessions, while keeping certain boundaries such as not allowing third-party apps, in place. Ahead of the final resolution in the courts, here's what we know about the decision so far, in seven points.