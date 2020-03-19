Technology News
loading

iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing

The Apple iWork suite of apps includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 19 March 2020 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing

Apple launched a slew of new products on March 18, including the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air

Highlights
  • Apple’s iWork suite will now support iCloud sharing
  • Users will also be able to edit documents offline
  • iWork suite includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote

Apple, while announcing its new iPad Pro, and other new updates and products, also announced updates to its iWork suite of applications which includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The new update will bring trackpad support on iPad and iCloud sharing for the three applications. Apple said this will open up a new way to work with documents on an iPad. Apart from trackpad support for iPad, the new update will also enable support for iCloud folder sharing and ability to edit those shared documents offline for the Apple iWork suite.

Apart from the two major updates, the new iWork suite update from Apple also includes the addition of new templates for both Pages and Keynote, along with a new feature allowing users to make a paragraph stand out using large, decorative first letters. "Additional new features include gorgeous new templates in Pages and Keynote, giving users a head start on creating beautiful documents and, for the first time in iWork, users can add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter," Apple said in its blog post announcing the update.

Apple launched the new iPad Pro, and the new MacBook Air among other things on Wednesday. The 2020 iPad Pro is the fourth generation of the iPad Pro from Apple. The iPad Pro was launched with Apple's new, more powerful A12Z Bionic chip, along with a new camera setup. The new Apple iPad Pro will be available in India starting at a price of Rs. 71,900.

The company also updated its MacBook Air laptop, with a new 'Magic Keyboard' to replace the infamous Butterfly keyboard. Apple's new Macbook Air also comes with new Intel processors and an all-new Intel Iris Plus graphics processor. The most welcome update, however, has been the storage. The 2020 MacBook Air will come with double the storage of the existing MacBook Air, at 256GB of base storage. The new MacBook Air will be sold at a price of Rs. 92,990 in India for the base 256GB variant. The company does have higher storage options as well, but is yet to announce the price for those.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iWork Suite, Apple Pages, Apple Keynote, Software Update, iCloud Sharing, Apple iPad
Coronavirus: HCL Employee at Noida Office Tests Positive
Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More

Related Stories

iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Nokia 8.2, 5.3, 1.3 Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  4. Flipkart's Sale Brings 'Lowest' Prices on Popular Phones
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme Narzo Smartphone Series Teased to Come Soon
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With 60Hz Display, Latest Teasers Reveal
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Coronavirus: HCL Employee at Noida Office Tests Positive
  10. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A12e Specifications Tipped, Said to Include 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 450 SoC
  2. Byju's Sees 60 Percent Increase in Traffic After Making Learning Free Amid Coronavirus
  3. Slack Gets Major Design Overhaul With New Navigation Bar, Easier Organisation Tools, and More
  4. iWork Suite Update to Bring iPad Trackpad Support, iCloud Sharing
  5. Coronavirus: HCL Employee at Noida Office Tests Positive
  6. Google Chrome, Chrome OS Releases Halted Thanks to Coronavirus
  7. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Resumed, Then Halted Again: Reports
  8. iPadOS 13.4 Update to Bring Full Mouse and Trackpad Support to iPad Models
  9. Samsung Galaxy A41 With Triple Rear Cameras, IP68-Certified Build Launched
  10. Google Will Limit Third Party App Installs, Automatically Turn on Play Protect Scanning for Advanced Protection Program Members
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.