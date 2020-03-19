Apple, while announcing its new iPad Pro, and other new updates and products, also announced updates to its iWork suite of applications which includes Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The new update will bring trackpad support on iPad and iCloud sharing for the three applications. Apple said this will open up a new way to work with documents on an iPad. Apart from trackpad support for iPad, the new update will also enable support for iCloud folder sharing and ability to edit those shared documents offline for the Apple iWork suite.

Apart from the two major updates, the new iWork suite update from Apple also includes the addition of new templates for both Pages and Keynote, along with a new feature allowing users to make a paragraph stand out using large, decorative first letters. "Additional new features include gorgeous new templates in Pages and Keynote, giving users a head start on creating beautiful documents and, for the first time in iWork, users can add a drop cap to make a paragraph stand out with a large, decorative first letter," Apple said in its blog post announcing the update.

Apple launched the new iPad Pro, and the new MacBook Air among other things on Wednesday. The 2020 iPad Pro is the fourth generation of the iPad Pro from Apple. The iPad Pro was launched with Apple's new, more powerful A12Z Bionic chip, along with a new camera setup. The new Apple iPad Pro will be available in India starting at a price of Rs. 71,900.

The company also updated its MacBook Air laptop, with a new 'Magic Keyboard' to replace the infamous Butterfly keyboard. Apple's new Macbook Air also comes with new Intel processors and an all-new Intel Iris Plus graphics processor. The most welcome update, however, has been the storage. The 2020 MacBook Air will come with double the storage of the existing MacBook Air, at 256GB of base storage. The new MacBook Air will be sold at a price of Rs. 92,990 in India for the base 256GB variant. The company does have higher storage options as well, but is yet to announce the price for those.