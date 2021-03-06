Technology News
  Apple Issues Clarification Over Default Music Service Feature for iOS 14.5 Beta

Apple Issues Clarification Over Default Music Service Feature for iOS 14.5 Beta

Apple noted that there is no setting in iOS where users can set their default music service.

By ANI | Updated: 6 March 2021 17:40 IST
iOS 14.5 beta released in February

Highlights
  • iOS 14.5 will not allow users to select a new default music service
  • iOS 14.5 beta was believed to allow changing the default music service
  • There is no setting in iOS to set another music service as default

Apple recently clarified that the beta build of iOS 14.5 will not actually allow users to select a new default music service. Instead, the feature is Siri intelligence-based, meaning it can improve and even change over time as the virtual assistant learns to better understand its users listening habits.

According to The Verge, iOS 14.5 beta which released back in February appeared to have a long-awaited feature. It seemed users would be able to set Spotify or other music services as the default for Siri requests. After the choice was made, Siri song requests would then play from the service the user-selected without requiring them to pick again.

But Apple does not consider this feature equivalent to setting a default app, an option it more recently began to allow for email and browser apps. The feature is an attempt to help Siri learn the listening apps that an individual might want to use for different types of audio content, not just music.

Apple also noted that there is no setting in iOS where users can set their music service default, unlike the options available for setting a default email service or browser. However, users can still ask that a song play from a specific service as part of their Siri request.

As per The Verge, the company seems to be tweaking the feature, as it was dropped from the second beta before being reintroduced this week with the third. Still, there's always the chance the feature could change ahead of the final release because it is still in beta.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, Siri, iOS 14 5
