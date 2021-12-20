Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share

Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share

Apple denied the allegations in its filing to the CCI and stressed that its market share in India is an "insignificant" zero to five percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 December 2021 09:54 IST
Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple's smartphone base has reportedly more than doubled in India in the last five years

Highlights
  • Apple described the complaint as a "proxy filing" in its CCI submission
  • The company is facing similar allegations in other regions
  • The CCI will now review Apple's response to the allegations

Apple has asked India's antitrust watchdog to throw out a case alleging abuse of market power in the apps market, saying it is too small a player in the South Asian country where Google is dominant, a filing seen by Reuters shows.

The filing was made after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) started reviewing allegations that Apple hurts competition by forcing app developers to use its proprietary system which can charge commissions of up to 30 percent on in-app purchases.

Apple denied the allegations in its filing to the CCI and stressed that its market share in India is an "insignificant" 0-5 percent, while Google commands 90-100 percent as its Android operating system powers most other smartphones.

"Apple is not dominant in the Indian market ... Without dominance, there can be no abuse," Apple said in the submission dated November 16 which was signed by its Chief Compliance Officer, Kyle Andeer.

"It has already been established that Google is the dominant player in India," it added.

Apple and the CCI did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Alphabet's Google declined to comment when asked about Apple's assertions in the filing.

The complainant in the case, a little-known non-profit group called "Together We Fight Society", said that Apple with iOS dominates the market for non-licensable mobile operating systems.

Apple countered that in its filing, saying the entire smartphone market - which includes licensable systems like Android - is the market that should be taken into consideration.

Apple also described the Indian complaint as a "proxy filing" in its CCI submission, saying that the complainant was "likely acting in concert with parties with whom Apple has ongoing commercial and contractual disputes globally and/or that have complained to other regulators."

The US tech company did not give any evidence in its submission to support its claim. The non-profit told Reuters that Apple's remark was "made to prejudice the mind" of the CCI "without any iota of proof."

In the coming weeks, the CCI will review Apple's response to the allegations and could order a wider investigation or dismiss the case altogether if it finds no merit in it. Details of CCI investigations are not publicly disclosed.

The CCI is separately conducting an investigation into Google's in-app payment system as part of a broader probe into the company after Indian startups last year voiced concern.

Apple's iOS powered about 2 percent of 520 million smartphones in India as of end-2020 with the rest using Android, according to Counterpoint Research, though it adds that Apple's smartphone base in the country has more than doubled in the last five years.

GLOBAL ISSUE

Apple has been grappling with similar allegations in other parts of the world. In the US, it is locked in a legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games over the issue and South Korea this year became the first country to ban dominant app store operators from forcing developers to use their payment systems.

In the European Union, regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's in-app fees for the distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions.

Companies like Apple and Google say their fees cover the security and marketing benefits their app stores provide.

In its CCI filing, Apple argued that the in-app commissions it charges are "not unfair or excessive" and have decreased over time, adding that it charges lower rates from small developers.

"Only a small number of large developers, many of which are multi-billion-dollar conglomerates, pay the headline rate of 30 percent," Apple said.

"Competing platforms have charged similar or higher commissions as Apple. Particularly, Google has charged a 30 percent commission on its app store," it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: App Store, Apple Antitrust Case, Apple, Apple India, Competition Commission of India, Antitrust
Deep Dive Into Decentralised Finance: Top 5 Lending Platforms

Related Stories

Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Watch the Trailer for Hawkeye Episode 6, Out Wednesday
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  5. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  7. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  10. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Pays RUB 17 Million in Fines to Russia Over Banned Content
  2. YouTube TV Reaches Deal to Restore Access to Disney Channels
  3. Apple Seeks Dismissal of India Apps Market Antitrust Case, Cites Tiny Market Share
  4. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  5. AT&T, Verizon, Others to Pay $6 Million to Settle Probes Over Failed 911 Calls During 2020 Network Outages
  6. Alibaba Plans to Grow Southeast Asia E-Commerce Arm Lazada to $100 Billion
  7. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Again After Suspension
  9. Noise Beads TWS Earbuds With Up to 18 Hours of Listening Time, IPX5 Build Debut
  10. Stalker 2 Developer GSC Game World Abandons Plan to Release NFT After Fan Outcry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com