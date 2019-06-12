Technology News
  Apple's iCloud for Windows App Gets a New Version in Microsoft Store

Apple's iCloud for Windows App Gets a New Version in Microsoft Store

The new iCloud app brings a new iCloud Drive experience for Windows 10 users.

12 June 2019 16:02 IST
Apple's iCloud for Windows App Gets a New Version in Microsoft Store

Apple and Microsoft have jointly brought the brand new iCloud app for Windows 10 users

Highlights
  • New iCloud app lets users access iCloud Drive from the File Explorer
  • Windows 10 users can also store all their files in the iCloud Drive
  • Apple last year tweaked iCloud app to make it compatible with Windows 10

Apple and Microsoft have teamed up to offer a brand new iCloud experience to the Windows 10 users. The companies have released a new iCloud for Windows app that can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. The new offering is powered by the same Windows technology that is used in OneDrive's Files On-Demand feature to boost users' offline productivity and allow quick file exchanges on iOS, Giorgio Sardo, Engineering General Manager for Microsoft 365 Developer Ecosystem wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

With the iCloud for Windows app and iCloud Drive on Windows 10 computers, the users would be able to access their iCloud Drive files from the 'File Explorer' itself, without having to use up space on the PC. The offering would also let Windows 10 users store safely all their files in the iCloud Drive and access them anytime later from their iPhones, MacBooks, or on iCloud.com, Sardo said.

Apple users would also be able to share any file right from the File Explorer and easily collaborate with others while the edits would be synced across all of the users' devices.

Last year, PCs with iCloud installed were blocked from installing the latest Windows 10 update. While Apple eventually released an iCloud update that was compatible with Windows 10, PC users still encountered slow sync speeds and other issues, the report added.

iCloud for Windows is now available to download as an app in the Microsoft Store worldwide. Apart from iCloud, Apple offers only one other app in the Microsoft Store – iTunes. Despite the impending demise of the Mac version of iTunes, the Windows version is not going anywhere.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

