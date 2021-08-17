Apple has released iCloud for Windows version 12.5, bringing a dedicated password manager. The update adds an iCloud Passwords app to your Windows computer to let you manage the passwords stored in the Apple cloud. The iCloud update for Windows users also comes with access to new Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions to let you save and manage passwords and get them autofilled just like how the password manager works by default on the Safari browser across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The iCloud Passwords app that adds to the Windows machine after installing the iCloud for Windows version 12.5 lets you search through the passwords you've saved in the Apple cloud. You can also add new passwords or delete an existing login information directly from the new app.

In addition to the dedicated password manager app, the latest iCloud for Windows update brings access to install extensions for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. These are helpful if you want to enable auto-filling of passwords saved in your iCloud account. The extensions will also prompt you to save passwords and usernames to iCloud.

iCloud for Windows 12.5 comes with iCloud Passwords for managing credentials stored in the cloud

The credentials that you save through your Windows machine are synced across devices. This means that you'll be able to access the passwords and usernames you've saved on your Windows computer even on your iPhone or Mac.

Apple has detailed the ways through which you can use the new iCloud Passwords app on your Windows machine. You can access the app directly from the Start Menu and look at the saved passwords from the All Passwords list that is available on the left-hand side. It also lets you add new passwords by clicking on the + (Plus) icon next to the search bar. Further, you can delete an old password or edit it with the new details by clicking on that password from the All Passwords list.

It is important to note that you can use the iCloud Passwords app on your Windows computer after signing into the iCloud for Windows app version 12.5 and passing two-factor authentication. The Apple device where you receive the two-factor authentication code also needs to have iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur 11 or later installed. The Windows computer also needs to have Windows Hello activated. You can, though, use a PIN if your machine doesn't have support for biometric authentication.

That said, you can download iCloud for Windows version 12.5 from Microsoft Store. The app is compatible with devices running Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher and are based on x86 architecture.

Apple previously hinted at the new experience for Windows devices by bringing the iCloud Passwords extension to Google Chrome. That extension was initially spotted on iCloud for Windows version 12 in late January. However, the Cupertino company pulled that iCloud app version from Microsoft Store.

