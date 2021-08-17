Technology News
loading

Apple Updates iCloud for Windows With Password Manager

You can access the dedicated iCloud Passwords app from Start Menu.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 August 2021 14:35 IST
Apple Updates iCloud for Windows With Password Manager

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Apple

iCloud for Windows version 12.5 has brought the dedicated password manager

Highlights
  • iCloud for Windows has been updated with password manager support
  • You can install browser extensions from the updated app
  • Apple has also brought an iCloud Passwords app for managing credentials

Apple has released iCloud for Windows version 12.5, bringing a dedicated password manager. The update adds an iCloud Passwords app to your Windows computer to let you manage the passwords stored in the Apple cloud. The iCloud update for Windows users also comes with access to new Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions to let you save and manage passwords and get them autofilled just like how the password manager works by default on the Safari browser across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The iCloud Passwords app that adds to the Windows machine after installing the iCloud for Windows version 12.5 lets you search through the passwords you've saved in the Apple cloud. You can also add new passwords or delete an existing login information directly from the new app.

In addition to the dedicated password manager app, the latest iCloud for Windows update brings access to install extensions for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. These are helpful if you want to enable auto-filling of passwords saved in your iCloud account. The extensions will also prompt you to save passwords and usernames to iCloud.

icloud for windows 12 5 update image gadgets 360 iCloud

iCloud for Windows 12.5 comes with iCloud Passwords for managing credentials stored in the cloud 

 

The credentials that you save through your Windows machine are synced across devices. This means that you'll be able to access the passwords and usernames you've saved on your Windows computer even on your iPhone or Mac.

Apple has detailed the ways through which you can use the new iCloud Passwords app on your Windows machine. You can access the app directly from the Start Menu and look at the saved passwords from the All Passwords list that is available on the left-hand side. It also lets you add new passwords by clicking on the + (Plus) icon next to the search bar. Further, you can delete an old password or edit it with the new details by clicking on that password from the All Passwords list.

It is important to note that you can use the iCloud Passwords app on your Windows computer after signing into the iCloud for Windows app version 12.5 and passing two-factor authentication. The Apple device where you receive the two-factor authentication code also needs to have iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur 11 or later installed. The Windows computer also needs to have Windows Hello activated. You can, though, use a PIN if your machine doesn't have support for biometric authentication.

That said, you can download iCloud for Windows version 12.5 from Microsoft Store. The app is compatible with devices running Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher and are based on x86 architecture.

Apple previously hinted at the new experience for Windows devices by bringing the iCloud Passwords extension to Google Chrome. That extension was initially spotted on iCloud for Windows version 12 in late January. However, the Cupertino company pulled that iCloud app version from Microsoft Store.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iCloud for Windows 12.5, iCloud for Windows, iCloud Passwords for Windows, iCloud Passwords, iCloud, Apple iCloud, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Electric Vehicle Startups Hunt for Low-Cost Roads to Mass Production
Apple Updates iCloud for Windows With Password Manager
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. FAU-G Independence Day Update Adds Free-for-All Team Deathmatch
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads
  6. Redmi 10 Prime May Launch Alongside Redmi 10 in India
  7. Google Pixel 5a 5G Could Cost $499, Google Fi App Allegedly Suggests Price
  8. iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi 10 Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Reiterated for September; Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6 May Join the Announcement
  2. iQoo 8, iQoo 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Itel A48 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 10 Confirmed to Have MediaTek Helio G88 SoC; Redmi 10 Prime India Launch May Be in the Works
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Kicks Off Lobby Screenshot Contest, Bans Over 181,000 Accounts for Hacking
  6. Vega Rocket Blasts Off With Airbus Observation Satellite, Miniature CubeSats
  7. Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) Router With VR Gaming Support Launched in India
  8. Tinder ID Verification Option to Be Made Available for All Users in 'Coming Quarters'
  9. Dogecoin Price on the Rise: Mark Cuban Calls It Strongest Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk Agrees
  10. Billionaire Entrepreneur Mark Cuban Says He’s Invested in Dogecoin: The Amount Might Be Lesser Than You Think
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com