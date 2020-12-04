Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In App Purchases, Subscriptions

iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions

Apple’s Family Sharing feature is only available on iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur as of now.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 4 December 2020 18:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions

It should be noted Apple’s new Family Sharing feature doesn’t work on all apps yet

Highlights
  • Apple rolls out Family Sharing feature
  • Only available on latest iOS and macOS versions for now
  • Family Sharing doesn’t work on all apps

Apple users can now share in-app purchases and subscriptions with their family members via iCloud Family Sharing. The Cupertino company announced that the feature will be introduced soon at WWDC 2020 event earlier in June. Now, it looks like Apple has finally made the Family Sharing feature available for its users. However, the option is only available for developers and users running iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. It should be noted that not all apps will offer the new sharing feature.

Through iCloud Family Sharing, Apple users can share subscriptions and in-app purchases. To enable this feature, you need to turn on Family Sharing feature. To do this, head to Settings > Apple ID > Family Sharing. Under the Family Sharing tab, you can add your family members with valid Apple IDs. You can also view the Apple Subscriptions that you can share. These include subscriptions to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+. Once you subscribe to any of these apps, everyone in your family will automatically get access to the same on their own devices and accounts.

Once you have added your family members as needed, head to Subscriptions tab on the Apple ID menu. There, you can toggle on Share New Subscriptions. When you do that, eligible subscriptions will automatically be shared with your added family members.

This feature is only available for iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new feature was found in iOS 14.2 and iOS 14.3 beta, along with macOS Big Sur 11.0.1. Gadgets 360 could independently verify the feature to be working on iOS 14.2.

Not all apps will be offering this sharing feature. As per a tweet by app developer Steve Harris, developers will need to manually enable Family Sharing option for their apps on the App Store Connect Portal.

So, if you were looking to share you Netflix or Prime Video subscriptions with your family, you may have to wait until the feature is expanded to more apps, if at all. Apple hasn't yet announced when the feature will be available on older versions of iOS and macOS.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Family Sharing, iCloud Family Sharing, Family Sharing
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well

Related Stories

iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  2. Google’s Co-Head of Ethical AI Timnit Gebru Says She Was Fired for Email
  3. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  4. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
  5. Realme X50 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update
  6. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  7. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  8. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  2. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  3. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  4. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  5. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
  6. Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Curved Display
  7. Oppo Reno 5 5G Series Pricing, Specifications, Models Leaked Ahead of December 10 Launch
  8. YouTube Music Starts Rolling Out ‘My 2020 Year in Review’ Playlists
  9. WhatsApp Video, Voice Call Buttons Tipped to Be in Testing on Desktop App
  10. China Claims Quantum Supremacy With Computer 10 Billion Times Faster Than Google's Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com