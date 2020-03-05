Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications

Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications

Apple has asked developers to build their apps on the iOS 13 SDK to support the latest features.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications

Apple has updated its guidelines for developers

Highlights
  • Apple’s updated guidelines crack down on dating apps
  • App Store apps can now send ads as push notifications if allowed
  • Apple asks developers to use Apple’s provided API for reviews

Apple has put out new guidelines that now allow App Store apps to send ads as push notifications. The apps can do so only if the user authorises the app to do so. This essentially means that customers will see ads as push notifications along with breaking news alerts, text messages, and other notifications. Apple also states that fortune telling, flashlight, dating, and other such apps will only be allowed on the App Store if they provide a unique experience.

The updated guidelines for developers, in section 4.5.4, states, “Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app's UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages.” This means developers can promote their apps and services through push notifications but they will need to provide an option in the app that lets users opt-out of receiving such messages.

The company has also updated its App Store Reviews guidelines (section 5.6.1), and asks developers to use Apple's provided API to ask users for reviews - Apple will also block custom review prompts. According to the guidelines, this will save users the hassle of leaving the app for rating or reviewing it.

Apple in section 4.3 has also advised developers against piling on similar apps as the some categories in the App Store are already saturated. It states that there are already plenty of fortune telling, flashlight, dating, and other such apps on the store and moving forward, all applications in this category will be rejected “unless they provide a unique, high-quality experience.”

9to5Mac also notes Apple has asked developers to build their apps and app updates with the iOS 13 SDK starting April 30. This will make sure that the apps have support for Dark Mode, Core ML 3, ARKit 3, and other features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, IOS, macOS
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development

Related Stories

Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Realme 6 Review
  5. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  7. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  8. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  10. Nokia 5.2 Spotted on Geekbench With Codename 'Captain America'
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro RAM + Storage Variants, Colours Options Tipped
  2. Apple's New Store Guidelines Allow Apps to Send Ads as Push Notifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Gets a Reparability Score of 3 Out of 10 in iFixit Teardown
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha Refresh With Snapdragon 865 SoC Reportedly in Development
  5. iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 May Face Further Delay Thanks to Coronavirus
  6. Google Search Trends in India on March 5, 2020, Explained: From Realme 6 Pro to Yes Bank Shares
  7. China's Uighurs Trapped in Factory Toiling for Tech Titans Like Apple, Lenovo
  8. Google Assistant for Android Can Now Read Entire Webpages Aloud to You
  9. Coronavirus Controls Increase Surveillance 'Danger'
  10. India May Airlift Components From China to Help Local Tech Industry Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.