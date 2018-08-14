Group FaceTime was one the key features showcased at WWDC 2018 back in June, but Apple has removed it from the latest iOS 12 beta release. The iOS 12 beta 7 release that comes as the new beta build of the upcoming iOS version doesn't include the group video chat support within FaceTime. Apple has notably confirmed the removal of Group FaceTime through a note to developers and announced its delay. This isn't the first time for the Cupertino giant to postpone the release of anticipated features. The company last year didn't provide features such as AirPlay 2 and Apple Pay Cash in the initial release of iOS 11.

"Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall," reads the note sent from Apple to developers, as reported by iOS developer Guilherme Rambo.

As showcased at the WWDC, Group FaceTime is designed to allow as many as 32 participants in an audio or video call. The feature when making a group video call shows participants in tiles and automatically enlarges the video window of the person currently talking. Further, you can add any of your contacts in the middle of a Group FaceTime call or join a conversation that is already active. Apple is also set to unify the experience by offering the group calling support through iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

It is safe to say that the initial model of Group FaceTime may have some bugs and issues that all could be led to its initial delay. Also, considering the timing of the removal, Apple may not be in plans to offer Group FaceTime as early as the first public release of iOS 12 that is speculated for next month. This is something similar to the delay of features such as AirPlay 2 and Apple Pay Cash that reached iOS 11 sometime after its initial public debut.