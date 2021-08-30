Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia

Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia

Apple Pay, Google Pay, and WeChat Pay are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 August 2021 11:26 IST
Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia

BIS called for global financial watchdogs to get to grips with growing influence of Big Techs like Google

Highlights
  • RBA is in charge of designating who is a payment services provider
  • Government will designate tech companies as payment provider
  • It recommended government and industry together establish strategic plan

The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet's Google.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would "carefully consider" that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand.

Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and China's WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.

"Ultimately, if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure," Frydenberg said in an opinion piece published in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) earlier this month called for global financial watchdogs to urgently get to grips with the growing influence of 'Big Tech', and the huge amounts of data controlled by groups such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Alibaba.

The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.

It also recommended the government and industry together establish a strategic plan for the wider payments ecosystem and that a single, integrated licensing framework for payment systems be developed.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which has estimated digital wallet transactions more than doubled in the year to March to AUD 2.1 billion (roughly Rs. 11,270 crores), has urged regulators to address "competition issues" and consider the safety implications of their use.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Pay, Google Pay, WeChat Pay, Apple, Google, WeChat
iPhone 13 Will Use LEO Satellite Communication to Enable Voice Calls, Messages Without Cellular Coverage: Kuo
Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Moved to Thursday, September 2

Related Stories

Apple, Google, WeChat Digital Wallets May Face New Regulation Laws in Australia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  3. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  5. Mi TV 5X Series Launched in Three Sizes in India: All Details
  6. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  7. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  8. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  2. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
  3. Realme to Launch First Phone Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 in India Soon, Realme 8s Expected
  4. Baidu Says Its Robocar Has Achieved L5 Autonomy, Won’t Need a Human to Operate
  5. Twitter User Asks if Elon Musk Is an Alien: See His Hilarious Reply
  6. OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  7. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  8. Vivo X70 Series Launch Date Set for September 9: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Signals Competition Concerns Over Nvidia-Arm Deal: Report
  10. Microsoft Exposed Cloud Database: Researchers, Cybersecurity Agency Urge Users to Change Digital Access Keys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com