Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS

World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS

The tech giants are set to roll out the new emoji options later this year.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 July 2020 14:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS

Apple will introduce 13 new emojis to Apple devices

Highlights
  • Google will bring 117 new emojis with Android 11
  • These emojis are approved by Unicode Consortium
  • Apple will get emojis such as bubble tea, pinched fingers

Apple and Google are celebrating World Emoji Day today by announcing new emojis. Both tech giants will roll out these new emojis later this year. Apple has announced that the company would adopt 13 emojis from Emoji 13.0, approved by Unicode Consortium. Google, on the other, will introduce all the 117 emojis from the Emoji 13.0 with the Android 11 update. Although, users subscribed to Google's Android Beta programme already have access to these new emojis.

Starting with Apple, the company in a press note has announced iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch users would receive the new emojis sometime later this year. It is speculated that the new emojis would arrive on the iPhone models with the iOS 14 update. According to the company, new emojis that are coming to its users include bubble tea, pinched fingers, boomerang, transgender symbol, dodo, beaver, pinata, nesting dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, and tamale.

Additionally, Apple will introduce new ways to create Memojis with the iOS 14. It will allow users to create their own look with more customisation options.

Similarly, Android users will be able to choose from 117 new emojis to spice up their chat messages, Emojipedia reported.

The company is said to include all the new 117 emoji options with the Gboard, that were released by the Unicode Consortium earlier in January this year. The new emojis are part of the Emoji 13.0 that includes 62 new emoji and 55 gender and skin tone variants. It means that the emoji options coming to Apple devices will also be available on Android devices. Some of the existing emoji including Turtle, Frog, and Hatching Chick will get a new design. The new 117 emoji will be introduced with Android 11 update that is rumoured to roll out in September.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: World Emoji Day, Apple, Google, Android 11, iOS 14, Emoji, Emoji 13, Unicode Consortium
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From All Prepaid Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack

Related Stories

World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Video Support, Android TV Launched
  2. Realme 6 Gets a New Variant in India, With 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage
  3. MacBook Air (2020) Review
  4. Infinix Smart 4 Plus to Launch in India on July 21 at 12 Noon
  5. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  9. TikTok Stars Share Their Experience Post the App Ban
  10. Nokia TA-1274 Phone Spotted on FCC, 4,380mAh Battery Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. World Emoji Day: Apple, Google Tease New Emojis Coming to Android and iOS
  2. Airtel Removes Zee5 Premium Subscription From All Prepaid Plans Except Rs. 289 Pack
  3. Ghost of Tsushima Released for PlayStation 4, Costs Rs. 3,999 for Standard Edition
  4. TikTok May Break Away From Its Chinese Parent to Evade US Ban, Says White House Adviser
  5. Leica M10-R Rangefinder Camera Launched in India at Rs. 6,95,000
  6. Lenovo Legion Pro Gaming Phone Listed on Retail Site Ahead of Launch, Design and Specifications Tipped
  7. Zoom Fixes a Vanity URL Issue to Prevent Potential Phishing Attacks
  8. Microsoft Xbox One X, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Production Stopped in Preparation of the Series X: Report
  9. International Space Station Power Upgrades Nearly Finished After NASA Spacewalk
  10. Microsoft’s Project xCloud Game Streaming Service to Launch in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com