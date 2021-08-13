Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple, Google Face New US House Bill to Control App Stores’ Monopoly

Apple, Google Face New US House Bill to Control App Stores’ Monopoly

The bill is a companion to a similar measure introduced this week by a bipartisan trio of senators.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 August 2021 17:12 IST
Apple, Google Face New US House Bill to Control App Stores’ Monopoly

Apple has previously defended its app store as an unprecedented engine of economic growth

Highlights
  • The stakes are high for Apple
  • Android phones often have two or more app stores preloaded
  • The House Judiciary Committee passed six antitrust measures in June

A Republican and a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives introduced a bill aimed at reining in powerful app stores run by companies like Apple and Alphabet's Google.

The bill is a companion to a measure introduced this week by a bipartisan trio of senators which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use alternate app stores and payment systems.

Representative Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee antitrust panel, introduced the measure along with Representative Hank Johnson, a Democrat.

"For far too long, companies like Google and Apple have had a stranglehold on app developers who are forced to take whatever terms these monopolists set in order to reach their customers," Buck said in an email statement.

US consumers spent nearly $33 billion (roughly Rs. 2,45,140 crores) last year in mobile app stores and downloaded 13.4 billion apps, Buck's office said in a statement.

Apple has previously defended its app store as "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states."

The stakes are high for Apple, whose App Store anchors its $53.8 billion (roughly Rs. 3,99,650 crores) services business as the smartphone market has matured.

Google has said that Android phones often have two or more app stores preloaded.

The House Judiciary Committee passed six antitrust measures in June, most of them aimed at hemming in tech giants Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: App Store, Apple, Google
Cryptocurrency Mining: What Is the Environmental Impact of Digital Assets

Related Stories

Apple, Google Face New US House Bill to Control App Stores’ Monopoly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  2. Twitter Brings Less-Cluttered Design Across Platforms, Rolls Out New Font
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 India Launch Teased for August 20
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch a New Mi Notebook Model With Backlit Keyboard
  6. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Wireless Charging Support
  7. Amazon Customers Cancelling Prime Membership After Bezos' Space Trip
  8. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s Full Specifications, Renders, Price Appear in New Leak
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Google Face New US House Bill to Control App Stores’ Monopoly
  2. Realme Book Slim Will Have Thunderbolt 4 Port, Could Have Cheaper Intel Core i3 Model
  3. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Rewards Hacker With $500,000 'Bug Bounty'
  4. After Twitter, NCPCR Demands Action Against Instagram Profile of Rahul Gandhi
  5. iPhone 13 Models Said to Come With Improved Batteries; Component Shortage Likely to Impact Supplies
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp Restricted in Zambia as Country Counts Votes
  8. Amazon Customers Are Cancelling Prime Membership After Jeff Bezos' Space Trip: Find Out Why
  9. Windows 11 to Feature Revamped Snipping Tool, Calculator, Mail, and Calendar Apps, Microsoft Reveals
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Teased to Launch in India on August 20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com