Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control

Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Rein in Apple, Google App Stores On page: Apple said its app store "supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states.”

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:10 IST
Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control

Apple said its app store was an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation

Highlights
  • Google declined to comment
  • The bill won praise from Spotify, Epic, and Tile
  • A similar law revision has been introduced in South Korea

A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Alphabet's Google.

Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. It would also prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.

"I found this predatory abuse of Apple and Google so deeply offensive on so many levels," Blumenthal said in an interview Wednesday. "Their power has reached a point where they are impacting the whole economy in stifling and strangling innovation."

Blumenthal said he expected companion legislation in the House of Representatives "very soon."

The stakes are high for Apple, whose App Store anchors its $53.8 billion (roughly Rs. 3,99,370 crores) services business as the smartphone market has matured.

Apple said its app store was "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states."

Google declined to comment, but a spokeswoman cited previous company statements that Android devices often come preloaded with two or more app stores and that app sellers can allow downloads without using Google's Play Store.

The bill won praise from Spotify, Epic, and Tile. Tile, which makes tags to find lost objects, complained earlier this year about Apple launching a rival product.

A similar law revision has been introduced in South Korea. Google said last year it would enforce certain in-app payment methods there and receive 30 percent commission fees from non-game digital content.

Apple's control over apps on its Store, and 15 percent to 30 percent commissions on digital sales have come under regulatory scrutiny. A federal judge is reviewing testimony to rule on an antitrust lawsuit by Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Epic also sued Google for its app store practices, as have a big group of state attorneys general alleging that it unlawfully worked to maintain a monopoly for its app store for Android phones.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Google
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'

Related Stories

Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  7. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Soon: Best Offers
  10. Whale Alerts Report Huge Bitcoin, Ethereum Transactions
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  2. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  4. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  5. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
  7. ISRO Suffers Setback in GISAT-1 Satellite Mission After Technical Anomaly
  8. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hackers Returned $260 Million After Record Theft
  9. Reddit Was Down For an Hour Today Before a Fix Was Done
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 29 Hours Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com