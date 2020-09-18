Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work From Home, Executives Say

Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say

The Fitness+ service is Apple's first subscription geared to make money directly from the Apple Watch lineup.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 September 2020 10:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say

Jay Blahnik said the service's goal is to reach as broad an audience as possible

Highlights
  • The service will cost $10 per month or $80 per year
  • Fitness+ service will work with gym equipment like smart treadmills
  • Apple aimed to assemble a diverse lineup of instructors

Apple's new paid online fitness class service, designed to work with its Apple Watch, was a long-planned extension of the watch's fitness features rather than a quick reaction to a pandemic that has closed many gyms, executives said in an interview.

The Fitness+ service is Apple's first subscription geared to make money directly from the sensor-packed device it has been selling since 2014.

The service, which Apple said will be available by the end of the year, has new workouts each week filmed by a team of trainers in a purpose-built studio in Los Angles and focuses on exercises that require little or no gym equipment, using Apple Watch sensors to track progress.

Many analysts viewed the service, which was announced on Tuesday, as well timed for a work-from-home world. But Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in an interview on Wednesday that work on the service started "quite a while ago." He described it as "a natural extension of the goal of Apple Watch, which is to help people live a better day."

“At least pre-Covid, if you could write one prescription for the world from physicians, it would have been to be more active. It's so powerful," Williams said in a press briefing. "So anything we do in that realm that helps people be more active is something we're excited about.”

Once gyms do reopen, the Fitness+ service will also work with compatible gym equipment such as smart treadmills. The service will cost $10 (roughly Rs. 700) per month or $80 (roughly Rs. 5,900) per year.

Jay Blahnik, senior director of fitness technologies at Apple, said the service's goal is to reach as broad an audience as possible and that Apple aimed to assemble a diverse lineup of instructors.

“We have trainers in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and even their 60s. Showcasing that kind of diversity was really important to us because how we move and how we train is different as we age," Blahnik said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Fitness, Apple Watch, Apple Fitness Plus
Twitter Places Warning Label on Trump Tweet About Voting by Mail

Related Stories

Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  2. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  3. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  6. Amazfit GTR 2, Amazfit GTS 2 to be Launched on September 22
  7. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  8. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  9. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  10. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Fitness+ Service Envisioned Long Before Work-From-Home, Executives Say
  2. Twitter Places Warning Label on Trump Tweet About Voting by Mail
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Samsung.com in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Store Online India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  5. WhatsApp, CSC Launch a Chatbot to Promote Digital Literacy and Rural Entrepreneurship
  6. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos Soundbar With 450W Speakers Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Cut By Rs. 4,000, Now Retailing at Rs. 43,999
  8. Facebook Chief Scientist Says 'True AR Glasses' at Least Five Years Away
  9. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving Android 11 Update in India
  10. Apple AirPods Studio Over-Ear Headphones Surface in Alleged Renders, Design and Key Features Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com