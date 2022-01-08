Apple Fitness+ is getting Collections and Time to Run services next week. The former is a "curated series of workouts and meditation from the Fitness+ library," while the latter is an "audio running experience" which is designed to improve the running of the users. The new services will be linked to Apple Watch. Next week, Apple Fitness+ will also introduce the third season of Time to Walk along with a new Artist Spotlight that features music from well-known artists.

Through a blog post, Apple announced a couple of new services for Apple Fitness+ which will roll out on January 10. As mentioned earlier, the new services include Collections and Time to Run. The former lists a series of workouts and meditations which helps users reach their fitness goals. At launch, six collections will be available - 30-day Core Challenge, Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips, and Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

Time to Run is touted as an "audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners." Each episode of Time to Run has coaching tips from Emily Fayette, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Sam Sanchez, Scott Carvin, and Cory Wharton-Malcolm. Each episode of Time to Run on Apple Fitness+ features motivational and energising playlists curated by the trainers. It will launch with three episodes with a new episode releasing on Monday each week.

Apple will also release the third season of Time to Walk, a podcast of sorts where celebrities, musicians, health experts, and activists share their motivational stories with Fitness+ subscribers. Each week, new guests will be featured on the episode and the first episode of season three will feature Rebel Wilson. Other notable guests include Hasan Minhaj, Bernice King, Chris Meloni, and more.

Finally, the Artist Spotlight will feature new workouts with music by Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and The Beatles. Each playlist will be dedicated to a single artist and on the next four Mondays, Apple will release new workouts with music from these artists. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga. Music genres include Chill Vibes, Everything Rock, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and Upbeat Anthems. Apple Music and Apple One subscribers will also gain access to the new Artist Spotlights.