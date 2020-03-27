Technology News
Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

While Final Cut Pro X already had a 30-day free trial, Logic Pro X is getting any kind of a trial for the first time.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 27 March 2020 11:36 IST
Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X Get 90-Day Trial Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro X are Apple’s video and audio editing softwares

Highlights
  • The 90-day free trial for Final Cut Pro is already live
  • Logic Pro X 90-day trial will be made live in the coming days
  • Final Cut Pro is priced at $299.99 while Logic Pro X is priced at $199.99

Apple is extending the free trial period for its Final Cut Pro X video editing software, and introducing a trial for the first time for Logic Pro X. The customers will be able to try Final Cut Pro X for up to 90 days, up from 30 days earlier. With this move, Apple has joined a number of other companies that are providing extended free trials and subscriptions for their services amid the coronavirus lockdown to try services and acquire new skills.

“We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials and start making some awesome new beats with Logic Pro X or create some amazing videos with Final Cut Pro X,” Apple said in a statement. “Both apps are also great tools for students who may already be using them in school, but don't have the apps on their home computers.”

Now, while Final Cut Pro X already had a 30-day free trial, this is the first time Logic Pro X is getting any kind of a free trial. The 90-day free trial is already live for Final Cut Pro X, whereas the Logic Pro X trial, on the other hand, will go live in the next few days. There is no word on exactly when this 90-day trial offer will end, however the company did say that it will revert to 30-day trial for both apps after a limited period. Those already on a Final Cut Pro X 30-day free trial will also be able to avail the benefit.

Apple's Final Cut Pro X can be purchased for a price of $299.99 (Rs. 24,900 in India), while the audio editing tool Logic X is priced at $199.99 (Rs. 15,500 in India). Both the Final Cut Pro X and the Logic Pro X trial versions can be directly downloaded from the company website.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X
