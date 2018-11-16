Apple has introduced third-party workflow extensions and a host of new features for professional video creators in its update to Final Cut Pro X - its professional video-editing programme.

The Final Cut Pro X update, now available on the Mac App Store, introduces workflow extensions that enable professional video editors to use third-party apps and services directly within the editing interface, Apple said in a statement late on Thursday.

Workflow extensions match the look of Final Cut Pro and integrate tightly into the app, allowing editors to drag media into Final Cut Pro libraries, sync playback between extensions and timeline, add clip markers and more.

"These extensions make it easy to use popular tools that enhance post-production including review and approval with Frame.io, stock footage browsing and purchasing with Shutterstock and media asset management with CatDV," the company added.

Motion, the powerful motion graphics companion to Final Cut Pro, also gets an update that adds a comprehensive set of colour-grading tools and custom LUTs.

Compressor, the advanced encoding companion to Final Cut Pro, moves to a new 64-bit engine that takes advantage of all the memory in a user's Mac for improved performance when encoding high resolution, high frame rate video.

Final Cut Pro X 10.4.4, Motion 5.4.2, and Compressor 4.4.2 will be available on the Mac App Store as free updates for existing users. New users can purchase the apps for Rs. 24,900, Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 3,999, respectively.