The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia starting tomorrow, and Apple has announced new features for many of its services to celebrate the occasion. It has introduced football-related features to Siri, App Store, Apple Music, Podcast, and even its Clips iOS app.

For starters, Siri will be able to give you scores, trivia, schedules, results, team rosters, and much more during the course of the World Cup. Apart from the 26 countries (including India) where it already provides support, Siri has added support for football in Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Israel.

During World Cup, users can ask Siri questions like "When does Iran play Russia?", or "Who is on the Brazil squad?", or "Who won the Argentina-Iceland match?", or something like "What teams are in Group A?" App Store will highlight football stars' favourite apps, and official broadcasting apps like Fox Now and BBC Sport. Other football-related apps and games like FIFA Mobile and PES 2018 will also be featured, whereas App Store will also offer tips on taking a perfect football photo and how to best get your football fix on social media.

Furthermore, Apple Music will feature playlists for each of the 32 participating nations with artists in each country chosen by local teams. Apple Podcasts will feature an editorial collection titled "The Beautiful Game," where users can check out shows like Jetty's "Game of our Lives", Gimlet's "We Came to Win", or an established sports podcasts like "Men in Blazers."

Lastly, Apple has also introduced a new football theme in the Clips app. It comes with animated stickers, labels and posters with customisable text to make your social posting more fun during the World Cup.