Apple Set to Host Special Event on December 2 to 'Honour' Favourite Apps, Games

The formal invite for the Apple event carries tagline that says, "Loved by millions. Created by the best."

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 13:49 IST
Apple is hosting its December 2 event in New York City

Highlights
  • Apple event on December 2 will begin at 4pm ET
  • It isn't likely to be the place for new Apple devices
  • Apple generally announces its favourite apps of the year via a release

Apple is hosting a press event on December 2 where it is likely to announce something around apps and games -- and not any new devices or other products. The new Apple event, which is taking place at 4pm ET (2:30am IST on December 3) in New York City, comes months after the Cupertino company hosted its special event to unveil the iPhone 11 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad model. December is often considered as the holiday month in the technology world. Nevertheless, Apple looks to once again showcase its intense interest in apps and services by hosting the December event.

The invite, as tweeted by veteran tech journalist Lance Ulanoff, reads, "Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019." A tagline is also featured on the formal invite that says, "Loved by millions. Created by the best." Furthermore, there is the App Store icon in gold colour visible just below the tagline.

 

All this confirms that Apple is set to showcase its favourite apps and games of 2019. In the past, the company did announce awards for its apps of the year but not by hosting a press event. It, instead, issued press releases and newsroom posts.

As noted by CNBC, Apple isn't likely to unveil any of its new products at the December 2 event. The company would, however, have some new developments in the pipeline for 2020. These could include the all-new iPhone family with 5G support, iPhone SE 2, and a new iPad Pro with module supporting Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, especially if we look at the recent rumours.

Earlier this year, Apple was rumoured to host an event in October to unveil a series of products. The Tim Cook-led team, however, made the announcements through press releases. These included the highly-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation support.

Apple in the recent past has shown its more interest in services over hardware products. The company in March announced offerings such as Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade to enhance its revenues from services. The company is also pushing app developers towards technologies such as AR, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning to bolster the App Store portfolio against what has been offered by Google to Android users.

Further reading: Apple December 2 event, Apple Event, Apple
