Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third Party Payment Links on App Store

Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store

Apple was ordered by a US district court to stop its ban on buttons, external links, etc. that direct customers to payment options beyond Apple's own.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2021 17:01 IST
Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store

Apple said that links and buttons harm its ability to require developers to use its in-app payments (IAP)

Highlights
  • Apple has until December 9 to implement the order
  • It said its strongest objections are to allow buttons, links for payment
  • Apple said it may want to "constrain their placement, format, or content"

Apple on Friday outlined its objections to allowing app developers to link to third-party payment options ahead of a hearing next month that could determine whether a set of antitrust court orders is put on pause.

After a lengthy trial earlier this year brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a ruling that was largely favorable to the iPhone maker and upheld its practice of requiring developers to use its in-app payment system, for which it charges commissions.

But Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that consumers did not have access to information about other ways to pay for apps. She ordered Apple to stop its ban on "buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms" beyond Apple's own payment systems.

Apple has until December 9 to implement the order, but the company has appealed the ruling and asked the order to be put on hold while the appeal plays out, which could take a year or more. A hearing on the request is set for November 9.

Apple on Friday for the first time signaled that its strongest objections are to the requirements to allow buttons and links that provide a "mechanism" for outside payments. The filing provided the first suggestion that Apple objects less strongly to allowing developers to provide information about other ways to pay.

The company said that links and buttons harm its ability to require developers to use its in-app payments (IAP), which the court upheld.

"Restrictions on linking out are inextricably tied to Apple's requirement that developers use IAP for purchases of digital content — a requirement this Court considered in detail and upheld against Epic's challenge," Apple said.

Apple posed fewer objections to in-app messages about other forms of payment, but said it may want to "constrain their placement, format, or content" and that the judge's orders as currently written would not allow it to do so without facing further legal challenges.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Epic Games, Fortnite
Facebook to Meta Calls for Big Tech’s Name Change From FAANG to MAANG

Related Stories

Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. About 71 Percent of Shiba Inu's Supply Is Controlled by 8 Crypto Whales
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. WhatsApp to No Longer Support Some Android Phones From November 1
  5. Nokia XR20 Rugged Smartphone Goes on Sale in India: All the Details
  6. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV 5X 55 Review
  8. Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 Get Status Indicators With New Update
  9. Meta, Formerly Facebook, Could Be Planning to Launch an Apple Watch Rival
  10. Best Features of Windows 11
#Latest Stories
  1. GameStop COO Jenna Owens Exits After a Short 7-Month Stint
  2. Apple vs Epic: iPhone Maker Objects to Third-Party Payment Links on App Store
  3. Facebook to Meta Calls for Big Tech’s Name Change From FAANG to MAANG
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Getting OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update With Call Interface Fix, Latest Security Patch
  6. Could 5G Rollout Affect Safety of Flights? Aviation Industry Said to Have Expressed ‘Deep Concern’
  7. Bitcoin Is 'Mathematical Purity', Can't Be Copied: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak
  8. Microsoft Edges Past Apple to Become World’s Most Valuable Company
  9. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Goes on First Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications
  10. NASA Says Sun Emitted Massive Radiation That Will Hit Earth This Weekend, Northern Lights Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com