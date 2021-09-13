Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly

Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly

The judge didn’t brand Apple as a monopolist or require it to allow competing stores to offer apps for iPhones, iPads and iPods.

By Associated Press | Updated: 13 September 2021 10:12 IST
Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly

Epic would appeal the final judgment “and all orders leading to or producing that judgment”

Highlights
  • The decision also provided Apple with some vindication
  • The judge didn't brand Apple as a monopolist
  • The judge did conclude Apple has been engaging in unfair competition

Epic Games filed notice that is appealing a federal judge's decision in a lawsuit alleging that Apple has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition.

The maker of the popular Fortnite video game said in a court filing Sunday that it will take the ruling to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

In a 185-page decision rendered Friday, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but she rejected Epic's allegations that Apple ran a monopoly.

Epic's notice of appeal said it would appeal the final judgment “and all orders leading to or producing that judgment.”

The ruling continues to chip away at the so-called “walled garden” that Apple has built around its crown jewel, the iPhone, and its app store, without toppling it completely.

The decision also provided Apple with some vindication. The judge didn't brand Apple as a monopolist or require it to allow competing stores to offer apps for iPhone handsets, iPad devices, and iPods.

Those were two of the biggest objectives sought by Epic, which filed what it would hoped would be a landmark antitrust case last year after brazenly defying an exclusive payment system that funnels 15 percent to 30 percent of all in-app digital transactions on iPhone gadgets to Apple.

Such transactions can include everything from Netflix or Spotify subscriptions to the sale of digital item such as songs, movies or virtual tchotchkes for video games. Epic cast that highly lucrative fee as a price-gouging tactic that wouldn't be possible if competing stores were allowed to offer iPhone apps.

While parts of her decision raised questions about whether Apple's fees were driving up prices for consumers, Gonzalez Rogers left the fee structure intact and upheld the company's right to block other stores from offering apps for its iPhone. She sided with Apple on every other key point of the case.

But the judge did conclude Apple has been engaging in unfair competition under California law, prompting her to order the company to allow developers throughout the US to insert links to other payment options besides its own within iPhone apps. That change would make it easier for app developers to avoid paying Apple's commissions, potentially affecting billions of dollars in revenue annually.

Apple did its best to frame the decision as a complete victory, even as it acknowledged it may appeal the portion of the ruling that will make it easier for app developers sidestep Apple's commissions.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Fortnite, Epic Games, iPhone, iPad
Crypto Metrics That Every Investor Must Know

Related Stories

Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  2. NASA Shares Update On its Search For Extraterrestrial Life
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  4. Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  5. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  6. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leaked
  8. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning on Google Maps
  10. Micromax In Note 1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Inspiration4: SpaceX’s All-Civilian Crew Mission Launch Scheduled for September 15
  2. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Appeals Ruling in Lawsuit Alleging App Store Monopoly
  3. Realme 8s 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. Micromax in Note 1 Pro India Launch Tipped for End of September
  5. Apple Watch Series 7 Shipments to Begin Late-September, Apple Watch Series 8 May Include Body Temperature Measurement: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Do Aliens Exist? Here’s What a NASA Scientist Has to Say About It
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leak Design Details
  8. Mars Rocks Collected by NASA’s Perseverance Boost Case for Ancient Life
  9. OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com