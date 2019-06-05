Technology News
Apple Design Awards 2019's Winners Announced, Include Ordia, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Others

The first winner - Ordia by the London-based Loju team - is an action game.

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 17:19 IST
Celebrating developers and their outstanding work, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker honoured nine winners at the Apple Design Awards during its annual developers' conference WWDC 2019 here.

The first winner - Ordia by the London-based Loju team - is an action game where you play as a new life form taking its first leaps into a strange and hazardous world.

Flow app by Moleskine is a new take on the digital notebook, designed to make it intuitive to get ideas out of the user's head by drawing, sketching and writing as fast as you can think.

The third winner was Gardens Between game app by Australian studio The Voxel Agents. It is a puzzle adventure that follows best friends, Arina and Frendt, as they fall into a mysterious world of beautiful garden islands.

The fourth winner was the popular racing video game Asphalt 9: Legends developed by Gameloft. It is the ninth main instalment in the Asphalt series.

Pixelmator Photo app for iPad created by a Lithuania-based team features a collection of desktop-class photo editing tools, a set of machine learning-enhanced film emulation presets, a Repair tool to remove unwanted objects from your photos and support for editing raw images.

Eloh App was another winner created by the group Broken Rules which is a fun musical puzzle game.

Butterfly iQ app by Butterfly network runs on an iPhone app, and can transmit images over cellular networks to connect doctors to patients in remote areas.

Thumper: Pocket Edition music rhythm game by Drool was another winner.

HomeCourt is an app that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to record and track basketball shots, makes, misses and location.

The Apple Design Awards have been presented each year since 1996. Initially, these were known as the Human Interface Design Excellence (HIDE) Awards.

Further reading: Apple, WWDC 2019
Honor Smartphones
