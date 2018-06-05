Apple is currently hosting its annual developer conference, WWDC 2018, in San Jose, California from June 4-8. After announcing major updates to its iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS platforms at the inaugural keynote on Monday, the Cupertino giant also revealed the names of the winners of the 2018 Apple Design awards that include just one developer from the US with the rest coming from other countries. WapleStuff, a developer studio from Chennai, India, is also part of the list with its Calzy app available on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

This year's edition of Apple Design Awards has been unveiled, with the event video to be uploaded soon on the company's official website. Among the winners of the awards is the Chennai-based WapleStuff that developed a modern calculator app called Calzy 3. It offers a unique theme and its USP is a "Memory Area" where you can store multiple numerical values and reuse it across multiple calculating sessions with a simple drag and drop interaction.

Apart from that, the list is filled with developers from European countries. These include the likes of Agenda that offers a date-focused approach to note taking, Bandimal which is a kid-focused app that helps create music and simple tunes effortlessly, iTranslate Converse that is essentially a speech translation app offering a natural conversation experience, Playdead's INSIDE an adventure-based game, Frost is an app that lets you draw paths to guide the flocking spirits to their home planets, and Oddmar is a drama game with a strong plot line.

The only app from the US to make it to the list is Triton Sponge from the developers over at Gauss Surgical. Available only on iPad, the app helps users estimate real-time surgical blood loss. Florence, from the designer behind Monument Valley, is an interactive storybook exploring an intriguing love story. Finally, Alto's Odyssey from Canada is another popular adventure game that made it to the list.

According to 9To5Mac, winners of the 2018 Apple Design Awards will receive a "one-of-a-kind aluminium cube" and a prize package that consists of a 5K iMac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Pro, a 256GB iPhone X, a 512GB iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, a 4K Apple TV, an Apple Watch Series 3, and a pair of AirPods.