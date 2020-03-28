Technology News
  Apple Releases COVID 19 Screening App, Website: All You Need to Know

Apple Releases COVID-19 Screening App, Website: All You Need to Know

COVID-19 app from Apple will provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It is available only in the US right now.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 March 2020 10:03 IST
Apple Releases COVID-19 Screening App, Website: All You Need to Know

Apple has brought its COVID-19 app and website specifically for US users

  • Apple COVID-19 site is accessible through non-Apple devices as well
  • The company claimed the new offering won't collect answers from users
  • Apple's headquarters have been under lockdown orders for more than a week

Apple and the White House said on Friday that the iPhone maker worked with the Trump administration and federal agencies to release an app and website that will direct users to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on the disease caused by the coronavirus. The app, which will be available in the app store as “COVID-19,” will ask users questions about symptoms, location and risk factors and then provide the appropriate up-to-date guidance from the CDC, White House officials said.

The app will also answer frequently asked questions about the coronavirus disease with official information from the CDC. The same information will be available at a website that will be accessible to the users of Windows PCs, Android phones, and other non-Apple devices.

Apple said that it will not collect the answers users give to the app and website's questions and that the answers will not be sent to either Apple or any government entity.

Based in northern California, Apple's headquarters have been under lockdown orders for more than a week. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook earlier this week said that the company had donated 10 million protective masks to US health care groups after using Apple's supply chain team to locate and buy the masks.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11.0.4 Update With March Security Patch, More Now Rolling Out: User Reports
COVID-19: Cognizant to Give 25 Percent Extra Pay to Some India Employees Amid Lockdown

