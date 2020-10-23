Apple launched its own COVID-19 app back in March, right after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has added new improvements to the app in its latest update. It should be noted that the app is only available in the US. The app, and its accompanying website, asks users questions related to symptoms, location, and risk factors. Based on the answers, it would provide appropriate and up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple brings updated recommendations to version 5.0 of its COVID-19 app. It also adds new questions to improve the screening process that determines the severity of COVID-19 symptoms. Apple partnered with CDC and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to keep the app updated with the latest, trusted information about the coronavirus. The update release notes, as seen on the App Store, reads, "Updated recommendations and new questions for symptom severity and COVID-19 test results."

While the app is restricted to US users only, you can access the website without a hitch. From the homepage, you can click on the Start Screening button and take a quick questionnaire to figure out any risk you might be facing, or suggestions on proper steps to take should your conditions are deemed serious. The questions appear to be similar to the ones seen on the self-assessment questionnaire found on India's Aarogya Setu app.

In other Apple-related news, the recently launched iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went up for pre-orders today in India.

iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB option and 256GB variant retails at Rs. 84,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. In contrast, the iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively.

