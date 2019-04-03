Technology News
  Apple's Clips App Gets Camcorder Filter, Ability to Add Music from GarageBand

Apple's Clips App Gets Camcorder Filter, Ability to Add Music from GarageBand

03 April 2019
Apple has brought ClassKit support to Clips app to let students send their video assignments to teachers

Highlights

Clips app has added a camcorder filter to add a retro feel

There are options to duplicate and rename projects

Apple has also added three new Live Title styles

Apple has updated its Clips app with a list of enhancements and changes to make it a full-fledged video editing tool. Among other upgrades, the Clips app has added a new camcorder filter that adds a retro look to your videos. Apple has also added the ability to integrate soundtracks within new and existing Clips projects directly from GarageBand and other music apps. There are also eight new posters, the option to duplicate and rename projects, and support to share projects via AirDrop or email.

Unlike a traditional video editing app such as iMovie, Clips is designed to offer a fun way to edit videos. The app, which was launched in 2017, is essentially aimed at iPhone and iPad users who want to make short stories while on-the-go, by combining video clips, photos, and music. But Apple has taken the Clips app to the next level through its latest update.

The new update brings a camcorder filter that lets you add a retro video camera feel to your videos. You can also choose from the eight new posters that have options with solid backgrounds, vintage designs, and a classic blue camcorder recording screen. Further, there is an animated globe to mark Earth Day.

Apple has also brought the ability to create titles and captions using three new Live Titles styles that feature static text or animated text. The updated Clips app additionally includes new 8-bit and 3D-styled stickers and provides options to duplicate and rename projects.

For an enhanced video-editing experience, the new Clips app version allows users to create songs in GarageBand and other music apps and then integrate them directly within their new or existing video projects. The update also enables users to share projects via AirDrop or email, save them to Files, or upload them directly to a cloud storage service using share extensions.

Specifically for young artists, the updated Clips app has ClassKit support. This lets students send their video assignments to teachers using the Schoolwork app.

You can download the updated Clips app (version 2.0.6) on your iPhone or iPad directly from the App Store. The app comes in 171.6MB of size and requires iOS 11.1 or later.

