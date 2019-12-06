Technology News
loading
  Apple Clips App Updated to Include Memoji, Animoji, New Stickers, and More

Apple Clips App Updated to Include Memoji, Animoji, New Stickers, and More

Clips app is a video editing app that lets users combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, stickers, music and more to create unique videos.

Updated: 6 December 2019 14:10 IST
Using Animoji and Memoji in Clips requires a device with a TrueDepth camera

Highlights
  • The update also adds new stickers featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse
  • A new winter-themed poster also arrives with the latest clips update
  • Clips 2.1 is now available as a free update on the App Store

Apple's free video creation app Clips has been updated for the iPhone and the iPad with new Animoji and Memoji support. This update includes animated stickers and emoji that can "follow the movements of a user's face" in videos captured with device front-facing cameras.

"Users can now easily share personal video messages, slideshows, school projects and mini movies with more personality than ever. Animated stickers and emoji can now follow the movements of a user's face for fun selfie videos using the front-facing camera on iPhone and iPad," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new update also introduces new stickers featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with a new winter-themed poster. Using Animoji and Memoji in Clips requires a device with a TrueDepth camera.

The Clips app is a video editing app that lets users combine video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, stickers, music and more to create unique videos that can be shared on social media platforms.

Clips 2.1 is available as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 6s and iPhone SE or later, iPad Air 2 or later and iPod touch (7th generation), running iOS 13 or later and iPadOS 13 or later.

New Animoji and Memoji features, along with the Selfie Scenes feature, require iPhone or iPad Pro with TrueDepth camera.

