Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface

Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface

Apple’s expanded focus on recording videos in multiple aspect ratios may help Clips reach a wider audience.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 October 2020 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface

Apple has added eight stickers, six arrows and shapes, and 25 soundtracks in the update for Clips

Highlights
  • Apple calls this update the biggest yet for Clips
  • Apple Clips 3.0 will let users record in multiple aspect ratios
  • iPhone 12 and 12 Pro users can record HDR videos directly on Clips

Apple Clips is rolling out a new update that will bring support for vertical videos, allow for easy sharing to social media platforms, and have a refreshed interface, among other changes. Recording videos in multiple aspect ratios will make it easier to create content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and other social media platforms that use vertical video. Clips 3.0 will also support recording HDR videos from iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's rear facing cameras.

The tech giant calls this the biggest update for Clips so far. Apple says that it has included highly request features in the update, which will make it easy for anyone to create multi-clip videos using an iPhone or iPad, without having much prior editing experience. Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing, Susan Prescott, said in a statement that the new update for Clips will help users create Clip Videos with more personality and polish.

Users can record and create videos in 9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, 3:4 vertical and 4:3 horizontal sizes on Clips 3.0. They can add content to the videos easily with the redesigned Effects and Media browsers, and the Apple Pencil can be used to scribble in text for labels and posters. In the latest update, Apple has added eight new stickers that can be added to the videos for social media, six arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of the videos.

Apple Clips will support vertical and horizontal videos and open automatically to the new 16:9 vertical project – this will make it easier to record videos for social media platforms. Filters, posters, live titles, and selfie scenes have also been updated on the app to record in the new sizes. There is an updated share sheet, which will let users see a video preview before sending. Videos can be shared in any supported size via the new export options.

After recording in HDR, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can add more HDR photos and videos from their Photos library. The final video will be shared by Clips as a Dolby Vision HDR file.

Clips 3.0's redesigned iPad interface aims to make it simpler for young creators, students, and teachers to make great videos. Users can utilise the iPad display by recording and editing in landscape. Apple's video creating app also supports the new Scribble feature in iPadOS 14.The iPad can be paired with Magic Keyboard or a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad for an optimised experience of Clips.

Clips 3.0 is rolling out as an update on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Clips, Clips 3.0
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6800 XT Price and Release Date Announced

Related Stories

Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  5. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  7. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
  9. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  10. AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 Series Is Here to Take on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Under Antitrust Investigation in Germany: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A02s Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  3. The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds
  4. Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass
  6. Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More
  7. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings October 2020 Security Patch, Game Space Features, More
  8. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6800 XT Price and Release Date Announced
  9. Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface
  10. US Antitrust Regulator Loses Bid to Revive Qualcomm Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com