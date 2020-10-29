Apple Clips is rolling out a new update that will bring support for vertical videos, allow for easy sharing to social media platforms, and have a refreshed interface, among other changes. Recording videos in multiple aspect ratios will make it easier to create content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and other social media platforms that use vertical video. Clips 3.0 will also support recording HDR videos from iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro's rear facing cameras.

The tech giant calls this the biggest update for Clips so far. Apple says that it has included highly request features in the update, which will make it easy for anyone to create multi-clip videos using an iPhone or iPad, without having much prior editing experience. Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing, Susan Prescott, said in a statement that the new update for Clips will help users create Clip Videos with more personality and polish.

Users can record and create videos in 9:16 vertical, 16:9 horizontal, 3:4 vertical and 4:3 horizontal sizes on Clips 3.0. They can add content to the videos easily with the redesigned Effects and Media browsers, and the Apple Pencil can be used to scribble in text for labels and posters. In the latest update, Apple has added eight new stickers that can be added to the videos for social media, six arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of the videos.

Apple Clips will support vertical and horizontal videos and open automatically to the new 16:9 vertical project – this will make it easier to record videos for social media platforms. Filters, posters, live titles, and selfie scenes have also been updated on the app to record in the new sizes. There is an updated share sheet, which will let users see a video preview before sending. Videos can be shared in any supported size via the new export options.

After recording in HDR, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users can add more HDR photos and videos from their Photos library. The final video will be shared by Clips as a Dolby Vision HDR file.

Clips 3.0's redesigned iPad interface aims to make it simpler for young creators, students, and teachers to make great videos. Users can utilise the iPad display by recording and editing in landscape. Apple's video creating app also supports the new Scribble feature in iPadOS 14.The iPad can be paired with Magic Keyboard or a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad for an optimised experience of Clips.

Clips 3.0 is rolling out as an update on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later.

