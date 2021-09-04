Technology News
Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism

Apple had already offered a series of explanations and documents to show that the risks of false detections were low.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 September 2021 09:55 IST
Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple had earlier said that it was allow security researchers to verify its claims

  • Apple is delaying the rollout of its child safety features
  • Last month, it promised to check devices for child sex abuse images
  • Apple had been playing defence on the plan for weeks

Apple said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company.

Apple's promise last month to check US customer phones and computers for child sex abuse images sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticising the plan internally.

Critics argued the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests and would also be impossible for outside researchers to determine whether Apple was only checking a small set of on-device content.

Apple countered that it would allow security researchers to verify its claims, but the company on Friday said it would take more time to make changes to the system.

"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Matthew Green, a cybersecurity researcher at Johns Hopkins University who had criticised Apple's move, said the Apple's move was "promising."

Green said on Twitter that Apple should "be clear about why you're scanning and what you're scanning. Going from scanning nothing (but email attachments) to scanning everyone's private photo library was an enormous delta. You need to justify escalations like this."

Apple had been playing defence on the plan for weeks, and had already offered a series of explanations and documents to show that the risks of false detections were low.

It had planned to roll out the feature for iPhones, iPads, and Mac with software updates later this year in the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple CSAM, Apple, iCloud, CSAM
Xiaomi Leads Fitness Band, Apple Leads Smartwatch Shipments in Q2 2021 as Overall Market Grows 6 Percent: Canalys
Google Said to Lock Afghan Government Accounts as Taliban Seek Emails

Apple Delays Child Protection Measures After Privacy Criticism
