Technology News
loading

Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies

Apple Card is Goldman Sachs’ first credit card.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies

The purchasing of casino gaming chips, race track wagers, and lottery tickets is also blacklisted

Highlights
  • Apple Card will sync with iPhone's users' Apple Wallet
  • The Goldman Sachs partner card will work with the Apple Pay system
  • Card holders will get 2 percent cashback on all purchases

The Apple credit card being launched with Goldman Sachs Group will not allow the purchase of cryptocurrencies with the card, according to a customer agreement posted to Goldman's website on Friday. The Apple Card customer agreement said the card cannot be used to purchase cash advances or cash equivalents that include cryptocurrencies, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or lottery tickets.

Goldman declined to comment and Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Apple Card is part of a broader effort by Apple to derive more of its revenue from services after years of heavily reliance on iPhone sales, which declined 12 percent in the most recent quarter.

The Apple Card is Goldman's first credit card. The Wall Street investment bank has been offering more products to consumers, including personal loans and savings accounts through its Marcus online bank.

It will sync with iPhone's users' Apple Wallet and work through its payment system Apple Pay, said Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay at the time of launch. Cardholders will earn 2 percent cash back on all purchases made using their phones or 3 percent cashback on Apple products.

The physical credit card will be made of titanium - laser-etched with users' names but no numbers as a security feature. It will pay 1 percent cash back on purchases.

Apple and Goldman are not alone in banning the purchase of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin with credit cards. Major American and British banks Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money banned such purchases last year, following the lead of US banking giants JP Morgan Chase & Co and Citigroup. The banks were concerned that volatile prices could leave consumers saddled with debts they could not repay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Card
RBI Asked to File Compliance Report on WhatsApp Payments
Honor Smartphones
Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  2. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  3. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  4. ACT Stream TV 4K Streaming Device Is Now Available in 4 Cities
  5. BSNL Rs. 151 Prepaid Plan Revised, Now Offers 1.5GB Daily Data Benefit
  6. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  7. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  8. Intel 10th Gen 10nm 'Ice Lake' Core CPUs for Laptops Officially Unveiled
  9. Which Is the Cheapest Phone That Can Run PUBG Mobile Lite?
  10. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies
  2. RBI Asked to File Compliance Report on WhatsApp Payments
  3. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  5. Boeing Said to Change 737 Max Flight-Control Software to Address Flaw
  6. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  7. Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
  8. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Rumoured to Debut in US With Exynos 9825 SoC, Dbrand Skins Show Off Back Panel
  10. Samsung Galaxy A-Series 2020 Models Said to Sport Exynos 9630 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.