Technology News

Apple Cancels Plans for Second Data Centre in Denmark

Denmark and other Nordic countries have long been a magnet for power-hungry industries because of their renewable energy resources.

By | Updated: 12 June 2019 15:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Apple Cancels Plans for Second Data Centre in Denmark

Apple is set to expand its other site in Denmark instead of establishing a second data centre

Highlights
  • Apple had original planned to build two data centres in Denmark
  • In 2017, Apple had bought 285 hectares of land for the second site
  • First data centre of the company is due to be completed later this year

Apple said on Tuesday it had decided to cancel plans for a second data centre in Denmark and the company will expand its other site in the country instead.

Denmark and other Nordic countries have long been a magnet for power-hungry industries because of their renewable energy resources such as hydropower and wind. They are now also attracting tech companies because of the potential to generate electricity relatively cheaply from renewable sources.

Apple had originally planned to build two data centres in Denmark powered by wind and biomass. The first phase of construction of original data centre near the town of Viborg is due to be completed later this year.

"As we near completion of our new Viborg data centre in central Jutland, Denmark, we've decided to focus on growing that site instead of building an additional data centre in Aabanraa," the company said on Tuesday.

Apple said in 2017 that it had bought 285 hectares of land for the second site at Aabenraa near the German border.

The Viborg site includes an energy substation and the data hall for the centre.

Apple has pledged to back the Paris climate accord by switching to renewable energy.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Denmark
Mozilla Firefox to Get a Paid Subscription for Premium Features, New Logo Unveiled
LG's 5G Phones in Doubt as Chip Deal With Qualcomm Set to Expire
Honor Smartphones
Apple Cancels Plans for Second Data Centre in Denmark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro Set to Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Update: Release Date, What's New, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  4. Mi 9T Pro Gets Listed by Online Retailer, Revealing Key Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display, 6GB of RAM Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Launches Mi Band 4 With Colour AMOLED Display, 6-Axis Sensor
  7. Amazfit Smartwatch 2 Debuts with Two Special Editions, Amazfit Health Watch
  8. Nokia 3.2 Review
  9. Google Maps Testing New Feature That Will Make Your Taxi Rides Safer
  10. Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 to Support Mobile Payments, Get 6 Strap Colours
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.