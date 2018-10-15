NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Buys Music Analytics Company Asaii: Report

, 15 October 2018
Highlights

  • Apple's deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million: report
  • Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify
  • Last month, Apple completed the acquisition of Shazam

Apple has acquired music analytics start-up Asaii, Axios reported on Sunday, citing sources, in a bid to strengthen content recommendations to its music users.

Apple's deal to buy Asaii was worth less than $100 million, Axios reported, citing a source.

Asaii can help Apple compete with Spotify Technology SA's efforts to work directly with smaller artists, like a music label, the report added.

Last month, Apple completed the acquisition of music discovery app Shazam, a deal to help it better compete with Spotify, the industry leader in music streaming services.

Apple and Asaii were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

