Apple Business Essentials Service Launched to Help Small Businesses Manage Employee Devices

Apple will also offer a service to repair or replace broken hardware at a business within four hours, for an additional cost.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 November 2021 09:52 IST
Business Essentials by Apple is similar to management software that companies such as Microsoft, VMware

Highlights
  • Business Essentials is simplified for businesses with upto 500 employees
  • The service will cost upto $12.99 (roughly Rs. 966)
  • Apple said it has not determined pricing for repair/replacement service

Apple on Wednesday launched a new subscription service aimed at helping small-business owners manage the Apple devices used by their employees.

Business Essentials, as Apple is calling the service, is similar to management software that companies such as Microsoft or VMware sell to large business for setting up and keeping secure their fleets of phones, laptops, and tablets. But Apple's version is simplified for businesses with between 50 and 500 employees that have either a small IT department or none at all.

The service will cost between $2.99 (roughly Rs. 222) and $12.99 (roughly Rs. 966) per month per user depending on how many devices a business wants to manage for each employee and how much cloud storage the business wants.

For an additional monthly cost, Apple will also offer a service to repair or replace broken hardware at a business within four hours, though the company said it has not yet determined pricing for that service.

"Time is of the essence - for small businesses, it's one of their most valuable resources," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of enterprise and education marketing, told Reuters in an interview. "As they start to grow, there are more demands on their time. And that can be in lieu of running the business doing the things they need to do."

Maribel Lopez, founder and principal analyst at Lopez Research, said the pairing of management software with a repair service subscription is unique in the industry.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, Business Essentials, Microsoft, VMware
