After its brief announcement at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last week, Apple Book app has now formally been previewed. The new app, which will debut on iOS 12 later this year, comes as a refresh of the original iBooks app. It offers ebooks and audiobooks through dedicated tabs to iPhone and iPad users. The app also includes a new Reading Now tab that will host all the ebooks and audiobooks that you're currently reading or listening to. Apple has additionally offered a Book Store that lets you find all your favourite titles under one roof. The Apple Books app with the Book Store will be available in 51 countries this Fall, while free books through the new app will debut in 155 countries.

Apple says that the Apple Books app has been entirely redesigned to better discover and experience ebooks and audiobooks on iPhone and iPad models. Among other features, the new Reading Now tab comes as a home to all the ebooks and audiobooks that you're reading or listening to. The new tab also lists all your favourite collections under one roof. It additionally has a Want to Read wishlist and curated recommendations. These recommendations are based on your reading habits. Further, the app includes Complete the Series or You Might Like to highlight books based on those you have recently finished.

For all the readers who don't have time to read ebooks, the Apple Books app has the dedicated Audiobooks tab that lists all the books that you can listen to on your iPhone or iPad or through your in-car entertainment system using CarPlay while on the go. The app also includes a Library tab that lets you see the full collection of your books with large, easy-to-see cover art. There is also a Finished section that showcases the books you have read so far. The section also shows the date and display the finished books in a timeline.

Inspired by the latest iOS App Store that has editorial developments and human-curated listings, the Apple Books app has the Book Store that includes Top Charts, Staff Picks, Editorial Collections, and Special Offers & Free. There is a dedicated Book Store tab to make it easy for you to browse all the available ebooks and audiobooks. Moreover, there will be personalised recommendations based on your purchases from the Book Store in a For You section. This new section will initially be available in select markets only.

"Apple Books will inspire a love of reading - it puts a world of books and audiobooks right at your fingertips, whether you want to dive into your favorite story for a couple of minutes or a few hours," said Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet Software & Services, in a press statement while announcing the new changes. "This is our biggest books redesign ever, and we hope this beautiful app inspires both customers and authors alike."

