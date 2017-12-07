Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Reveals 'Best of 2017' Apps, Books, Games, Movies, and TV Shows

 
07 December 2017
Apple Reveals 'Best of 2017' Apps, Books, Games, Movies, and TV Shows

Highlights

  • 2017 was "big year" for apps, games, and trends in app culture
  • Enlight Videoleap becomes the iPhone app of the year in India
  • Splitter Critters wins the iPhone game of the year title

While we are yet to prepare ourselves to say goodbye to 2017, Apple has released its 'Best of 2017' charts for the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes Store, and iBooks Store. Each country has its own lists (except for the iBooks Store), and we're here focusing on the top charts in India and the US.

Apple highlights in a statement that 2017 has been a "big year" for apps, games, and trends in app culture. Four breakout trends for this year include the introduction of augmented reality (AR) apps and games, the rise of real-time competitive gaming, apps focused on mental health and mindfulness, and apps transforming storytelling and reading. Particularly in India, Enlight Videoleap has overtaken Prisma and emerged as the iPhone app of the year, while Splitter Critters has taken over the top spot from Clash Royale and won the iPhone game of the year.

The Enlight Videoleap app, which is available for free download on the App Store, is a one-stop video editor that allows you to produce "artistic Hollywood-level films" in addition to some simple video memories. The app has a bunch of tools that provides a ground for layer-based editing right on the small screen of the iPhone. It also includes features such as keyframe animations, chroma key compositing, and unlimited undo/redo. The Splitter Critters game, on the other hand, offers you the ability to split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship. The game is available for free and offers includes immersive soundscapes of each split world that you can enjoy by connecting headphones with your iPhone.

Apple's App Store Editors have also picked the app and game of the year on iPad. In India, Affinity Photo has won the title of the iPad app of the year, whereas Old Man's Journey has surfaced as the iPad game of the year.

Apart from the leaders, the list of 10 most popular apps of 2017 in India includes WhatsApp Messenger, YouTube, Facebook, Paytm, Messenger, SHAREit, Instagram, Google Maps, Uber, and Hotstar. On the part of top games in the country, Ludo King dominates the list that also includes 8 Ball Pool, Super Mario Run, Candy Crush Saga, Sniper 3D: Shoot to Kill FPS, Subway Surfers, Doodle Army 2: Mini Militia, Pokémon GO, Clash of Clans, and Temple Run 2.

On Apple Music in India, the Humma Song by A.R. Rahman from OK Jaanu tops the charts, while the most popular album was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Ed Sheeran was the second across the top song and album category. In iTunes Movies, the top five movies were Dear Zindagi, Sully, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi Version), Baahubali - The Beginning (Hindi Version), and Raaes.

In the US, Calm has emerged as the iPhone app of the year, while Affinity Photo has surfaced as the iPad app of the year. The same Splitter Critters, which is the editor's choice in India, is the iPhone game of the year, whereas The Witness is the iPad game of the year in 2017.

Here are all the top app and game picks from Apple in different sections:

iPhone App and Game of the Year (India): Enlight Videoleap and Splitter Critters

iPhone App and Game of the Year (US): Calm and Splitter Critters

iPad App and Game of the Year (India): Affinity Photo and Old Man's Journey

iPad App and Game of the Year (US): Affinity Photo and The Witness

Best Blockbuster (India): Dear Zindagi

Best Song (India): The Humma Song by AR Rahman

Best Song (US): Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

Best Album (India): Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Album (US): Drake

Best TV Show (US): Game of Thrones

Best Blockbuster (US): Moana

Best Podcast (US): Fresh Air

Best Book (US): The Handmaid's Tale

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

