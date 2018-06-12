Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Bans Cryptocurrency Mining on iPhone and iPad

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Bans Cryptocurrency Mining on iPhone and iPad

The iPhone maker Apple has introduced a new section - 3.1.5 (b) - on cryptocurrency in its App Store Review Guidelines that apply to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS app.

"Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining," said the guidelines.

Apps may facilitate virtual currency storage, provided they are offered by developers enrolled as an organisation.

"In addition, apps may not mine directly for cryptocurrencies, unless the mining is performed in the Cloud or otherwise off-device," it stated.

Apps may "facilitate transactions or transmissions of cryptocurrency on an approved exchange, provided they are offered by the exchange itself".

Apps facilitating Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) must come from "established banks, securities firms, futures commission merchants ('FCM'), or other approved financial institutions".

Cryptocurrency-related apps "may not offer currency for completing tasks, such as downloading other apps, encouraging other users to download, posting to social networks", the guidelines stated.

Apple in March removed "Calendar 2" app from the Mac App Store after it started mining cryptocurrency on devices in exchange for premium features.

Facebook and Google have already banned cryptocurrency, token sales and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) advertisements on their platforms.

Twitter has also started blocking cryptocurrency-related ads on its platform.

"We have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency. Under this new policy, the advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally," Twitter said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Apple, Facebook, Google, iPad, iPhone
Apple, Qualcomm Legal Tangle Heading for Clarity as Trials Begin
Facebook Admits It Allows Advertisers to Target Users Based on Their 'Interests'
Turbo Chargers
Apple Bans Cryptocurrency Mining on iPhone and iPad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Vivo Nex Price and Hands-On Video Leaked
  4. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
  5. Jio Sees Decline in Overall Download Speeds as Rivals Improve: OpenSignal
  6. The Best Trailers From Sony's PlayStation E3 2018 Showcase
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 First Sale in India Today via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  8. Game of Thrones Prequel Pilot Ordered, Events to Be Set in Distant Past
  9. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  10. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.