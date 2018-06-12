Apple Bans Cryptocurrency Mining on iPhone and iPad

The iPhone maker Apple has introduced a new section - 3.1.5 (b) - on cryptocurrency in its App Store Review Guidelines that apply to iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS app.

"Apps, including any third party advertisements displayed within them, may not run unrelated background processes such as cryptocurrency mining," said the guidelines.

Apps may facilitate virtual currency storage, provided they are offered by developers enrolled as an organisation.

"In addition, apps may not mine directly for cryptocurrencies, unless the mining is performed in the Cloud or otherwise off-device," it stated.

Apps may "facilitate transactions or transmissions of cryptocurrency on an approved exchange, provided they are offered by the exchange itself".

Apps facilitating Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) must come from "established banks, securities firms, futures commission merchants ('FCM'), or other approved financial institutions".

Cryptocurrency-related apps "may not offer currency for completing tasks, such as downloading other apps, encouraging other users to download, posting to social networks", the guidelines stated.

Apple in March removed "Calendar 2" app from the Mac App Store after it started mining cryptocurrency on devices in exchange for premium features.

Facebook and Google have already banned cryptocurrency, token sales and Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) advertisements on their platforms.

Twitter has also started blocking cryptocurrency-related ads on its platform.

"We have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency. Under this new policy, the advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally," Twitter said.