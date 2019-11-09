Technology News
Apple Arcade Adds 6 New Games, Taking Total to 100

Apple Arcade is available for Rs. 99 in India and allows up to six family members share the same subscription for one monthly fee.

By | Updated: 9 November 2019 15:10 IST
Apple Arcade Adds 6 New Games, Taking Total to 100
Highlights
  • The list of new games added include Sociable Soccer,
  • There's also Takeshi and Hiroshi by Oink Games
  • The game fantasy story Guildlings by Sirvo Studios has also been added

Apple's subscription-based gaming service Arcade has now reached 100 total games on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV with the addition of six more games.

The six new games added on Friday include Sociable Soccer, sequel to the beloved Sensible Soccer which was popular during the early 1990s, the Engadget reported.

The other new games include UFO on Tape: First Contact, a sequel to an early iPhone game, 2010's UFO on Tape.

There's also Takeshi and Hiroshi by Oink Games which combines the world of puppet animation with Role Playing Game and tells the story of two brothers.

The game fantasy story Guildlings by Sirvo Studios draws on inspiration from things like classic RPGs, point and click puzzle games, and visual novels.

The remaining three titles include, Sociable Soccer by Rogue Games - a fast-paced, cross-platform soccer game; Discolored by Shifty Eye that is a surreal, first-person puzzle adventure game and Marble It Up: Mayhem! by The Marble Collective which is a puzzle game.

The service, which is available for Rs 99 in India, allows up to six family members share the same subscription for one monthly fee.

The games are supported by Made for iPhone game controllers along with PS4 and Xbox controllers.

Apple Arcade Adds 6 New Games, Taking Total to 100
