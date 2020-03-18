Technology News
Apple Releases Top Apps List for 'Working and Staying at Home'

The editorial list includes a variety of apps across multiple categories.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 18 March 2020 19:09 IST
Apple last week announced to close all retail stores outside of Greater China till March 27

Apple last week announced to close all retail stores outside of Greater China till March 27

Highlights
  • Companies across the world have announced work from home for workers
  • Apple has temporarily shut its retail stores outside Greater China
  • Earlier Apple launched special news section on coronavirus on News App

Apple via its App Store editorial listicle is highlighting a host of apps that a user can download whilst working from home. The list was released after several companies around the world made it mandatory for their employees to work from home in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the Cupertino-based tech giant had also launched a dedicated section on coronavirus on its Apple News App where users can read articles on the pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook last week had further ordered a temporary shut down on all Apple retail stores outside of Greater China.

The editorial list '‎Apps for Working and Staying at Home' by Apple includes a variety of apps across multiple categories. The editorial list was published on Thursday across various social media platforms. On the App Store list, some of the categories of apps that are mentioned include: Learn and Study From Home, Keep in Touch With Loved Ones, Connect With Your Coworkers, and more.

Under the category, 'Learn and Study From Home', the top three apps that are highlighted are Epic! - Kids' Books and Videos, Quizlet, and Khan Academy. Moreover, the Connect With Your Coworkers category includes apps such as Slack, Cisco Webex Meetings, Microsoft Teams' and more. Lastly, Apple has listed apps such as Houseparty, Snapchat, and Marco Polo under the Keep in Touch With Loved Ones category.

Apple recently also added a dedicated section on their News App, that allows users to read articles on how to deal with coronavirus, travel advisories along with daily coronavirus-related news. Unfortunately, the app is not widely available including India. Similarly, its CEO Tim Cook has also ordered a temporary shut down of all retail stores outside of Greater China till March 27, along with committing $15 million to help with global recovery.

The company is joined by several other tech giants who are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. For instance, Twitter earlier this month made it mandatory for its employees to work from home. Other companies are shifting their on-ground launch events to online events due to coronavirus.

Further reading: Apple, Apple App Store, App Store, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Slack, Snapchat, Microsoft
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More

