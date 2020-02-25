Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Supreme Court Shoots Down Apple's Appeal in Dispute Over FaceTime Patents

US Supreme Court Shoots Down Apple's Appeal in Dispute Over FaceTime Patents

Apple will now have to pay $440 million in damages to VirnetX.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 February 2020 08:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
US Supreme Court Shoots Down Apple's Appeal in Dispute Over FaceTime Patents

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington upheld the judgment against Apple last year

Highlights
  • Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple's bid
  • Apple wanted to avoid paying about $440 million in damages
  • It used VirnetX's Internet security technology without permission

The US Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear Apple's bid to avoid paying about $440 million in damages for using patent licensing firm VirnetX's internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime video calling. The justices rejected Apple's appeal in the long-running case in which a federal jury in 2016 found that Apple had infringed VirnetX's patents and awarded $302 million. A judge later increased that amount to $439.7 million including interest and other costs.

The case dates back to 2010 when Nevada-based VirnetX filed suit in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas accusing Cupertino, California-based Apple of infringing four patents for secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links. VirnetX said Apple infringed with its FaceTime and VPN on Demand features in products such as the iPhone and iPad.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, which specialises in patent disputes, upheld the judgment against Apple last year.

During the litigation, Apple and other companies requested that a tribunal of the US Patent and Trademark Office review the validity of the VirnetX patents. The tribunal cancelled key parts of the patents at issue in the case.

But in separate decisions also issued last year, the Federal Circuit set aside certain of the tribunal's rulings, bringing VirnetX closer to collecting damages from Apple. Apple appealed to the Supreme Court, contending that the damages should be recalculated because the specific patents VirnetX accused it of infringing with FaceTime were nearly wiped out.

Apple in a court filing called the Federal Circuit's refusal to entertain its demands "legally wrong and grossly unfair." The company also said the lower courts impermissibly allowed VirnetX to request damages far beyond the value of the patented invention.

VirnetX told the justices: "The entire damages award ... remains supported by claims that a jury - and the Federal Circuit - found valid years ago and that have not been cancelled since."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, VirnetX, FaceTime
Intel Unveils 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processor, 10nm 5G Chip for Wireless Base Stations
Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 Chip, Redesigned Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

US Supreme Court Shoots Down Apple's Appeal in Dispute Over FaceTime Patents
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Band Launching on March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G Phone with Two Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Samsung.com
  4. Sony Xperia 1 II Is the Company’s First 5G Phone: All You Need to Know
  5. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  6. Huawei's Mate Xs Foldable Phone Features a Redesigned Screen, Upgraded Hinge
  7. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  8. Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launch Teased As Xiaomi Discontinues Redmi K20 Pro in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate Xs Foldable Phone With Kirin 990 Chip, Redesigned Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. iQoo 3 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. US Supreme Court Shoots Down Apple's Appeal in Dispute Over FaceTime Patents
  4. Intel Unveils 2nd Generation Xeon Scalable Processor, 10nm 5G Chip for Wireless Base Stations
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launching in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Poco X2 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Realme Band Launching on March 5, Smartwatch Also Expected Soon
  8. Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor Is One of Six ‘Supermoms’ in ALTBalaji, Zee5 Series
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro Doesn’t Offer Any Major Camera Improvements Over OnePlus 7 Pro, DxOMark Finds
  10. Oppo Smartwatch’s Purported 3D Glass Screen Live Photos Surface: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.