Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Plans to Allow Third Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says

Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says

The KCC said Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for a lower service fee

By Reuters | Updated: 11 January 2022 15:00 IST
Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says

Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for lower service fee

Highlights
  • KCC had requested Apple and Alphabet's Google to submit compliance plans
  • The bill was passed in August last yeatr
  • The law went into effect in September 2021

South Korea's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday that Apple had submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) had requested Apple and Alphabet's Google to submit compliance plans after the bill was passed in August last year. The law went into effect in September.

Google announced its plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea in November to comply with the amended Telecommunication Business Act, dubbed the "anti-Google law".

"Apple has a great deal of respect for Korea's laws and a strong history of collaboration with the country's talented app developers ... We look forward to working with the KCC and our developer community on a solution that benefits our Korean users," Apple said in a statement.

The KCC said Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems for a lower service fee versus the current 30 percent commissions.

Apple did not provide details, such as timeline of when the change will take effect or commission fee rates, but it plans to discuss further details with the KCC, the regulator said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: KCC, Apple
Realme GT 2 Indian and Global Variants Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  3. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  4. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  8. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says
  2. Realme GT 2 Indian and Global Variants Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  3. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 With 36 Hours of Battery Life, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999
  5. Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UK Parliament Forms Crypto and Digital Assets Group to Regulate Space
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Announced; Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, TVs, More
  9. Honor Magic V Foldable Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched, Honor Magic UI 6 Also Debuts
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com