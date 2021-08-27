Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling

Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling

Apple, however, kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2021 09:58 IST
Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling

Apple is waiting for a decision in the higher-profile antitrust case filed by Fortnite creator Epic Games

Highlights
  • Apple said it will make changes to the App Store
  • Developers have long been able to take other forms of payment
  • Apple maintains strict rules against developers using contact information

Apple on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind Fortnite.

The deal includes changes in how all developers can communicate with customers, an issue highlighted by the judge herself in the Fortnite case.

But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. Instead it gave up only $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores), a small sum for a company worth more than $2.4 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,78,00,210 crores), and a set of email marketing restrictions that legal experts had said could be difficult to defend even under a prior US Supreme Court case that allows companies to bar their business partners from steering customers toward alternative payment methods.

A group of smaller software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30 percent. The Cupertino, California-based company said it has reached a proposed settlement that covers US developers that made $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.4 crores) a year or less under which the developers release all claims that Apple's commissions were too high.

Apple is waiting for a decision in the much higher-profile antitrust case filed by Fortnite creator Epic Games. The proposed settlement on Thursday will need approval from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, who is expected to hand down a decision in the Epic case.

As part of the Thursday deal, Apple said it will make changes to the App Store, including extending for three years a change made last year that lowers commissions for smaller developers to 15 percent.

Developers have long been able to take other forms of payment outside of their apps to avoid commissions to Apple, and some, like Netflix eschew Apple's in-app payment system.

But Apple maintains strict rules against developers using contact information gleaned from customers who sign up via the App Store to later tell those customers about alternative payment methods, which are often priced lower because they do not require fees to Apple.

Smaller developers without Netflix's name recognition have long objected that Apple's restrictions prevented them from establishing direct billing relationships with customers.

During the Epic-Apple trial in May, Gonzalez Rogers had criticised Apple's rules, even though Epic had not made them a centerpiece of its case.

"Apple's hiding of that information in a way that is not directly reflected to the consumer seems to be anticompetitive," she said.

Apple said the changes will apply to all developers globally, not just the class of smaller developers in the United States covered directly by the settlement. The company will also create a $100 million (roughly Rs. 740 crores) assistance fund for small developers.

Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman, which represented the developers in the case, said the settlement would bring "meaningful improvements."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

 

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Epic Games app, Fortnite
Apple Lets Developers Accept Payments Outside App Store: Explained in Seven Points

Related Stories

Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  3. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Crosses $700 Million Ahead of India Release
  4. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
  5. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  6. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  7. Yahoo Shuts Down News Sites in India: Find Out Why
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition August 26 India Restock Sold Out in Minutes
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch User Base Crosses 100 Million as Smartwatch Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in Q2: Counterpoint
  2. Apple Watch User Base Crosses 100 Million as Smartwatch Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in Q2: Counterpoint
  3. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped for September 14, Pre-Orders Likely to Begin September 17
  4. Cryptocurrency Transactions to Be Recognised, Regulated in Cuba
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Sale Starts in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  6. Microsoft Warns Thousands of Azure Cloud Customers of Exposed Cosmos DB Databases
  7. Apple Strikes App Store Deal With Small Developers as It Waits for Fortnite Ruling
  8. Apple Lets Developers Accept Payments Outside App Store: Explained in Seven Points
  9. Snapchat Replaces Camera Icon on Homescreen With Scan Shortcut to Enhance AR Experiences
  10. Dell Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15, XPS 17, and G15 Laptops Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com