Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers

Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers

The new change will come into force through the App Store Small Business Programme starting January 1, 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 November 2020 18:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers

Apple has launched a new programme for all developers who earn up to $1 million in annual sales

Highlights
  • Apple has announced the App Store Small Business Programme
  • The new move is aimed to help various small developers on App Store
  • Apple faced an outrage for charging a 30 percent cut

Apple on Wednesday announced a new developer programme under which it has reduced the App Store commission rate to 15 percent — half of the standard 30 percent cut that it takes on paid apps and in-app purchases. The new initiative, called App Store Small Business Programme, is open for developers who earn up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.41 crores) in annual sales per year from all their apps. Apple says that its latest move will benefit a “vast majority” of developers. However, the number of developers coming under the eligibility criteria of the new programme has not yet been revealed.

The App Store Small Business Programme will go live on January 1, 2021. Apple will make it available for existing developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all their apps, as well as the developers new to the App Store. In case if a participating developer surpasses the $1 million threshold, the standard commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year. Also, if a developer's business drops below the given threshold in a future calendar year, Apple said that they could re-qualify for the 15 percent commission rate the year after.

Details about the new programme will be provided in early December. Meanwhile, it is important to note that the developers eligible to avail the reduced commission rate will be required to enrol for the benefit. This means that Apple will not apply the new rate automatically for the eligible developers.

“The App Store has been an engine of economic growth like none other, creating millions of new jobs and a pathway to entrepreneurship accessible to anyone with a great idea,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a prepared statement. “Our new programme carries that progress forward — helping developers fund their small businesses, take risks on new ideas, expand their teams, and continue to make apps that enrich people's lives.”

Apple has lately been facing an outrage from the developer community as well as regulators for its 30 percent commission that is in place for quite some time. Companies including Basecamp and Spotify have also bashed the iPhone maker for taking the cut from all purchases users made through the App Store or the in-app purchases take place through their apps.

However, Apple's commission isn't applicable to all developers. It exempted companies including Amazon and Facebook at some point or the other. But those deals weren't announced publicly. In late 2016, Apple also provided a discount of 15 percent in its commission to subscription services particularly for the subscribers who stay on board for over 12 months.

But up until now, Apple maintained its stand for charging the 30 percent cut. That rigidity helped the company expand its revenue from the App Store.

According to a report by app analytics firm Sensor Tower, the App Store generated $32.8 billion (roughly Rs. 2,43,300 crores) globally from in-app purchases, subscriptions, and paid apps and games in the first half of 2020. This was 24.7 percent more year-over-year from the $26.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,95,100 crores) generated during the same period in 2019.

In 2019 alone, Apple said that the App Store facilitated $519 billion (roughly Rs. 38,49,500 crores) in commerce worldwide, with over 85 percent of that total accruing to third-party developers and businesses of all sizes. The new programme is speculated to help small and independent developers generate even more digital commerce through their apps and games.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple App Store Commission Rate, Apple App Store Commission, Apple App Store, App Store, Apple App Store Small Business Programme, Apple
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Dropbox Spaces Gets New Features, Improvements to Enhance Collaborations
Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M3 Set to Launch on November 24, Specifications Surface
  2. Timex Premium Active iConnect With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
  4. Apple Cuts App Store Commission by 15 Percent for Most Developers
  5. Pixel 4a Gets a New Limited Edition Barely Blue Colour Variant
  6. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Tipped to Debut Next Week
  7. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  8. Sony Alpha 7C With Exmor R CMOS Sensor, 7.9cm Display Launched in India
  9. HBO Max App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV
  10. Realme X7 Series India Launch Confirmed for 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Home App Gets Intuitive Multi-Speaker UI, Routine Triggers, New Preferred Activities Feature
  2. Soundcore Life Q20 Wireless Headphones With Hybrid ANC, Up to 60-Hour Playback Launched in India
  3. Apple Reduces App Store Commission to 15 Percent for ‘Vast Majority’ of Developers
  4. Dropbox Spaces Gets New Features, Improvements to Enhance Collaborations
  5. Citizen CZ Smart Launched, the Japanese Watchmaker's First Smartwatch
  6. 1Password Now Lets You Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch, Gets Other New Features
  7. OnePlus Details 7 Crowdsourced Features It Is Bringing to OxygenOS
  8. Google Meet Adds Feature to Allow Users to Virtually Raise Hands in Meetings
  9. Timex Premium Active iConnect Smartwatch With 5-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. The Grand Tour Season 4 Madagascar Special Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com