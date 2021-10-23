Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly

Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly

It’s a concession for App Store developers who can now contact customers about alternative payment methods and bypass Apple’s 15-30 percent commission.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 October 2021 13:39 IST
Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly

Apple proposed the changes to its App Store in August in legal settlement with small developers

Highlights
  • Apple has bypassed its App Store fee as a result of the update
  • Epic launched a case aiming to break Apple's grip on the App Store
  • Apple was ordered to loosen control of its App Store payment options

Apple has updated its App Store rules to allow developers to contact users directly about payments, a concession in a legal settlement with companies challenging its tightly controlled marketplace.

According to the App Store rules updated Friday, developers can now contact consumers directly about alternative payment methods, bypassing Apple's commission of 15 or 30 percent.

They will be able to ask users for basic information, such as names and e-mail addresses, "as long as this request remains optional", said the iPhone maker.

Apple proposed the changes in August in a legal settlement with small app developers.

But the concession is unlikely to satisfy firms like Fortnite developer Epic Games, with which the tech giant has been grappling in a drawn-out dispute over its payments policy.

Epic launched a case aiming to break Apple's grip on the App Store, accusing the iPhone maker of operating a monopoly in its shop for digital goods or services.

In September, a judge ordered Apple to loosen control of its App Store payment options, but said Epic had failed to prove that antitrust violations had taken place.

For Epic and others, the ability to redirect users to an out-of-app payment method is not enough: it wants players to be able to pay directly without leaving the game.

Both sides have appealed.

Apple is also facing investigations from US and European authorities that accuse it of abusing its dominant position.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple App Store, App Store, Apple, Epic Games, Fortnite
Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users
Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Opposes Apple's Effort to Pause Antitrust Trial Orders

Related Stories

Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Gmail for Web Gets New Features to Make Sure You Have the Right Recipient
  3. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  4. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  7. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Have a Larger AMOLED Display Over Predecessor
  8. New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Carries a Special Mode for Performance Boost
  9. Former SpaceX Engineers Looking at 'Making Nuclear Power Portable'
  10. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower
  2. Apple vs Epic: Fortnite Maker Opposes Apple's Effort to Pause Antitrust Trial Orders
  3. Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly
  4. Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users
  5. WhatsApp, Facebook Monetise Users’ Data, Can’t Claim Privacy Protection on Their Behalf, Says Government
  6. Paytm Said to Have Secured SEBI’s Approval for India’s Biggest IPO
  7. PayPal Co-Founder Peter Thiel Says He Wishes He'd Invested More in Bitcoin
  8. Noise Sense Bluetooth Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 25-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Walmart Orders Installation of 200 Bitcoin ATMs Across US Retail Stores
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 Getting October 2021 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com