Technology News
loading

Apple's App Store Broke Competition Laws, Says Dutch Watchdog

Apple's rules requiring developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions up to 30 percent has come under scrutiny from regulators around the world.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 December 2021 11:50 IST
Apple's App Store Broke Competition Laws, Says Dutch Watchdog

The decision orders Apple to allow dating-apps providers to use alternative payment systems

Highlights
  • ACM had found Apple's practices anti-competitive and ordered changes
  • Apple was given until January 15 to implement changes
  • Google has indicated it will allow such payments

The Netherlands' top competition regulator on Friday said Apple broke the country's competition laws and ordered changes to the iPhone maker's App Store payment policies.

Apple's practice of requiring app developers to use its in-app payment system and pay commissions of 15 percent to 30 percent on digital goods purchases has come under scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers around the world.

An investigation by the Netherlands' Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on whether Apple's practises amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019. But it was later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps, including Tinder owner Match Group.

"We disagree with the order issued by the ACM and have filed an appeal," Apple said in a statement. It added that "Apple does not have a dominant position in the market for software distribution in the Netherlands, has invested tremendous resources helping developers of dating apps reach customers and thrive on the App Store."

Reuters reported in October that the ACM had found Apple's practices anti-competitive and ordered changes, but the decision was not published until Friday.

The regulator's decision said Apple violated competition laws. It has ordered Apple to adjust the unreasonable conditions in its App Store that apply to dating-app providers.

The decision orders Apple to allow dating-apps providers to use alternative payment systems. The company faces a fine of up to EUR 50 million (roughly Rs. 425 crore) if it fails to comply.

Apple was given until January 15 to implement changes, a statement said.

"We applaud the ruling issued today by a Rotterdam Court affirming the ACM's decision that Apple's forced use of its in-app payment systems and other practices violate Dutch and EU competition law, and must be eliminated by January 15th," Match group said in an email statement.

The disclosure of Apple's regulatory setback in the Netherlands comes after the iPhone maker lost a fight in South Korea to stop a law that requires major app platform providers like Apple and Alphabet's Google to allow developers to use third-party payment services.

Google has indicated it will allow such payments, though it will still charge a commission on them. Apple has not commented on its plans for compliance in Korea.

Apple is facing proposed legislation in the European Union and United States that would force it to change its in-app payment policies and other business practices objected to by developers.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Tinder, Match Group, Google
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launch Date Set for January 5, Leaked Poster Shows; Triple Rear Cameras Teased

Related Stories

Apple's App Store Broke Competition Laws, Says Dutch Watchdog
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPad (2021), MacBook Air (M1) Get Discounts From Vijay Sales
  2. Vivo V23 Series Tipped to Launch in India on January 4
  3. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5
  4. Minnal Murali Movie Review: Super Hero, Super Mediocre
  5. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Will Be Back in Stock on December 28
  6. James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: When, How to Watch Live
  7. Nokia XR20 Review: A Premium Rugged Smartphone for Those Who Need It
  8. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  9. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Ant Group’s Consumer Finance Unit to Boost Its Capital to $4.7 Billion, Introduce New Investors
  2. Apple's App Store Broke Competition Laws, Says Dutch Watchdog
  3. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launch Date Set for January 5, Leaked Poster Shows; Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  4. James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Today: When, How to Watch Live
  5. Honor Magic V Foldable Phone Tipped to Launch on January 10, Will Feature Complex Hinge Technology
  6. Realme 9i Listed on AliExpress, Seen to Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5000mAh Battery
  7. Realme Year End Sale Brings Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount on Realme GT Series, Narzo Series, More
  8. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for January 5; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Google Fined RUB 7.2 Billion by Russian Court for Failing to Delete Illegal Content
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com