  Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report

Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report

Russia accused Apple of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 December 2021 16:36 IST
Apple Starts Legal Action Against Russian Regulator in App Store Dispute: Report

Apple faced pushback over its App Store rules in the United States in September

Highlights
  • Russia opened an antitrust case against Apple in late October
  • Apple faced pushback over App Store rules in the US in September
  • Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia

Apple has started legal proceedings against Russia's anti-monopoly regulator in a dispute concerning alternative payment options on its App Store platform, the RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing court filings.

Russia opened an antitrust case against Apple in late October, accusing it of failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store. It said Apple could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty.

In documents published on December 1, the Moscow Arbitration Court listed Apple as a claimant and Russia's Federal Anti-monopoly Service (FAS) as a defendant in "economic disputes over administrative legal relations."

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, demanded that additional documents be added to the case on December 2, RIA reported.

Forbes Russia cited a FAS representative as saying that the proceedings related to a warning it issued on August 30 over Apple's alleged failure to inform users they could also pay for purchases outside the App Store.

The FAS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple faced pushback over its App Store rules in the United States in September when a federal judge issued a ruling forcing the company to allow developers to send their users to other payment systems.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.


 
 

