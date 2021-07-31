Technology News
Apple Introduces UPI, RuPay, Netbanking as Additional Payment Options on App Store, iTunes: How to Use Them

Apple advises users to be on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or MacOS to be able to see these new payment options.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 July 2021 14:12 IST
Payment modes come in handy when you’re looking to buy apps on the App Store

Highlights
  • App Store users could only use debit and credit cards first
  • Users will need to manually add new payment methods
  • New payment methods can be used for buying content on iTunes

Apple has introduced three new payment modes for App Store users in India. The new payment modes include united payments interface (UPI), RuPay, and netbanking. Before this, App Store and even iTunes users could only use credit and debit cards on both the platforms. These payment modes come in handy when you're looking to buy apps on the App Store or make in-app purchases as well. It is also useful when buying music on iTunes.

The Cupertino tech giant sent out notifications to App Store users that they can now make payments using UPI, RuPay, and netbanking. The notification reads, “New ways to pay for content you love. You can now use UPI, RuPay cards, and netbanking to pay on the App Store.” A separate page details how users can set up any of the new methods. Apple advises users to be on the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS to be able to see these new payment options.

How to add payment method on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

After the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is installed, users can try the following steps to add new payment options.

  1. Head to Settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch and tap on your Apple ID.
  2. After that, select Payment and Shopping option. Apple will ask you to sign-in once again for security purposes.
  3. To add a new payment method, tap Add Payment Method.
  4. Follow the steps to add UPI, RuPay, or netbanking details. The payment method below your Apple ID is used for purchases on the App Store.
  5. Tap on Edit on the top right corner to reorder or remove a payment method if required. Users can keep multiple payment methods with their Apple ID.

How to add payment method on your Mac

If you're on macOS, follow the steps below:

  1. Open the App Store, click on the sign-in button, tap on View Information.
  2. Next to Payment Information, click on Manage Payments. Users may be asked to sign-in once again for security.
  3. Click on Add a payment method > Add Payment. Follow the steps to add UPI, RuPay, or netbanking details.
Tasneem Akolawala
